‘So much pent-up demand’ — After lost year, flights to sun and fun, long road trips could mark 2021 vacation season

The man who administers Nebraska’s 76 state parks, recreation areas and other properties hit the road last week, and he liked what he saw.
Campers were already settling in at Victoria Springs, several days before the start of Memorial Day weekend. He found similar scenes at his other stops: Smith Falls, Chadron State Park, Fort Robinson, Calamus Reservoir.
“I’m seeing people from all over Nebraska already,” Jim Swenson of the state Game and Parks Commission said Wednesday. “I’m seeing people from several states.”
And not from just Nebraska’s neighbors. Swenson spotted license plates from North Carolina, New Mexico, Montana, Alabama, Utah and Texas.
All are signs pointing toward a successful season, he said.
“If we get good weather, if people continue to travel, I expect a potential record year.”
But last spring — when the parks stayed open for day use but COVID-19 had temporarily closed campsites — Swenson and others in the state’s travel and tourism industry had no idea what to expect.
‘The bottom just fell out’
Last year? John Ricks is tired of talking about last year.
The state tourism director would rather talk about the year before. “We were rolling. We’d kicked off our ‘Honestly’ campaign. That year, we broke all kinds of records.”
During the 2018-19 fiscal year, the state collected nearly $6 million in lodging taxes, more than ever before. It bagged its best month, June 2019, with nearly $900,000 in lodging tax revenue. Overall, it estimated visitors to Nebraska spent more than $3.5 billion.
But back to last year, when the beginning of an unprecedented pandemic put most of the country under house arrest, at least initially.
“Well, the bottom just fell out,” Ricks said.
Compare the numbers, he said: In the 2019-20 fiscal year, lodging taxes fell by nearly a third, to $4.3 million. In June 2020, the state collected just $338,000 — down nearly $550,000 from the June prior.
The most important number, total visitor spending, fell nearly $1.5 billion — money not spent in Nebraska on food, drinks, museums, recreation, sporting events, shopping, arts and activities.
“When we said the effects were immediate and devastating, yeah, the effects were immediate and devastating,” Ricks said.
And if people from other states weren’t traveling to Nebraska, Nebraskans weren’t traveling to other states.
At Lincoln’s Executive Travel, owner Steve Glenn was busy canceling the trips he’d booked for his customers — and sending them refunds.
At its lowest point, his business dropped 85%, he said. “It was dramatic. We had negative sales days. Not only was there no business, there was negative business.”
As the state, and nation, shut down last spring, the uncertainty approached the heart of Sandhills recreation, along the Niobrara River.
The restaurants that serve the area’s tourists had to close their dining rooms. The river’s outfitters scaled back their staffing levels, anticipating a slower than normal season.
“We were really unsure what it was going to bring,” said Regina Osburn, director of the Valentine-based Cherry County Tourism. “I know we thought we were going to be down.”
And they were, at first. But then, at the start of the summer, they weren’t.
“On June 1, it just exploded,” she said. “With all of our rural open space and a lot of social distancing options, we benefited, to be quite honest.”
'Year of the Rental Car'
A year after making national news for its new slogan — “Nebraska. Honestly, it’s not for everyone’ — state tourism staffers took a lower profile in 2020.
They talked about it, said Ricks, the director, and decided not to mount much of an ad campaign last year: Why spend money convincing people who weren’t sure they want to go anywhere to visit a place where people weren’t sure they wanted visitors?
But by May and June, travel industry consultants had identified a pent-up demand. People were itching to go somewhere, anywhere, especially if it was safe.
“The national media started talking about people going to places that have wide-open spaces and were very affordable. Really, what they were doing was talking about Nebraska.”
The state’s tourism website would later tell them a story. Even in the record-breaking year, 2019, it had never surpassed more than 500,000 online visitors. In 2020, it drew more than 660,000. And not just from the expected nearby markets.
Potential visitors from Chicago, Texas and California were exploring Nebraska, at least virtually.
“People were shopping,” Ricks said. “And we were getting to be on their shopping lists like never before.”
At least some were buying. Along the Niobrara, Rich Mercure runs Little Outlaw, renting out canoes, kayaks and tubes, and co-owns a pair of campgrounds.
After such an uncertain start, the season was unprecedented, he said. “Once people found out we were open, we were inundated.”
Like other outfitters, he hadn’t hired enough staff to serve the demand, and there were days he had to tap friends and family for help.
As usual, the majority of his customers — 70% or more — were from Nebraska. But he met others from areas, like New York, harder hit by the coronavirus.
“They were literally vacating their state to find a rural campground somewhere, just to get away. People did find rural America as a refuge.”
And they were grateful, said Mercure, who’s worked the river for more than 30 years. He could sense their sincerity during such a troubled time. “I’ve never had so many people in my life say thank you, and God bless you, for doing this for us.”
Osburn also noticed something in 2020, her second year as Cherry County tourism director. During her first, the visitors she met viewed the Valentine area as a pass-through place, worthy of a one-night stay on their way to other states.
But last year? “We were a destination,” she said. “Instead of people spending the night, they were staying two or three or five nights.”
She knew other areas in the state — accustomed to the crowds drawn by conventions, conferences and sporting events — were suffering.
She would be on Zoom meetings with tourism officials from harder-hit areas, and she’d feel a little sheepish. “You’re hearing their woes and then they say, ‘How are you doing in Valentine?’ And we’re saying, ‘We’re doing good.’”
Ricks saw similar interest in the state’s rural areas, but on a broader level, in the results of his department’s Nebraska Passport program. Last year, despite starting a month late because of COVID-19, nearly 1,200 people completed the program by visiting 70 public places and private businesses, in all corners of the state.
The majority were from Nebraska. But visitors from most neighboring states were deemed Passport Champions, as were participants from Arizona, California, New Jersey, South Carolina and Texas.
And his department doesn’t even market the Passport program out of state.
Last year’s new tourism normal — road-tripping with your closest friends and family — helped Glenn’s travel agency recover a little car-rental and hotel-booking business, after his corporate travel planning and international tours disappeared.
“Last year, I called it the Year of the Rental Car.”
‘The perfect road-trip state’
But this year is already different, Glenn said.
“This year is what I call a domestic travel year.”
Every week since early April, his agency has booked more flights than the week before. He’s flown at least eight times, and earlier this month found full airplanes, full terminals — and even the shoeshiners back at their stands.
“It’s almost like the pandemic is over. There’s so much pent-up demand, it’s amazing to us.”
He’s also amazed by the prices. He booked rooms in Chicago recently for a client, at $350 a night. Three months ago, they were $100. Pre-pandemic, they were $250.
He found a Southwest Airlines ticket for a weekend in Vegas. Nearly $1,000. “And that never happens. It used to be $99 one-way.”
Still, Nebraskans are willing to pay, he said, because they’re eager to travel. The sun-and-fun destinations — Florida, Hawaii, Mexico and the Caribbean — have been popular.
But Alaska in July is all but sold-out. “We could not even rent a car in Anchorage,” he said. “If you try to find an airfare that’s reasonably priced in the middle of summer, you better sit down. It’s going to shock you.”
And after so many months of family separation, Nebraskans are also traveling in numbers. Executive Travel is now routinely planning and booking trips for two or three generations, and it’s not uncommon for eight or 12 people to take a vacation together.
That complexity benefits his agency, he said. “They come to us because of our expertise. We made lemonade out of lemons and we can add value to people.”
But without the pre-pandemic level of corporate travel planning, his company is still only doing half of the business it was.
At the state, Ricks isn’t paying close attention to where Nebraskans are going. That’s not his job. He’s interested and invested in the travelers who visit.
And he has a few predictions. People will come. Because they already have.
During the roughest months of the pandemic, from March 2020 through February, the tourism department recorded 12 so-called red months, when lodging tax collections trailed the year prior.
“We were sitting here, waiting and waiting and waiting, to see when we get what I call a black month, when we’re going to have a month this year beat one from last year.”
The reporting is delayed by a couple of months. So officials didn’t learn until a few weeks ago that March 2021 beat March 2020 — $410,000 to $175,000 — largely because of the popularity of the Sandhill crane migration.
“Last March, the number fell off the face of the earth. So that’s huge. We were really happy with that, obviously.”
And people are going to keep coming. The big sporting events, festivals and tourist attractions are opening back up.
Also, last year’s road trips inspired travelers, and industry studies show half of the people who vacationed by car or RV during the pandemic found that type of travel more appealing, Ricks said.
“It’s kind of a jump-start for road trips, and this is the perfect road-trip state.”
They should also be on the road longer than in past years. Maybe two weeks instead of one — because their lack of travel last year helped them build up an estimated “travel war chest” of $1.4 trillion, he said.
Finally, they’re still searching for breathing room, for safely distanced outdoor adventures, such as camping and kayaking.
“We’re really excited about the beginning. I can pretty confidently say we’re going to see people here who have never been here before.”
