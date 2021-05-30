‘So much pent-up demand’ — After lost year, flights to sun and fun, long road trips could mark 2021 vacation season

He found a Southwest Airlines ticket for a weekend in Vegas. Nearly $1,000. “And that never happens. It used to be $99 one-way.”

Still, Nebraskans are willing to pay, he said, because they’re eager to travel. The sun-and-fun destinations — Florida, Hawaii, Mexico and the Caribbean — have been popular.

But Alaska in July is all but sold-out. “We could not even rent a car in Anchorage,” he said. “If you try to find an airfare that’s reasonably priced in the middle of summer, you better sit down. It’s going to shock you.”

And after so many months of family separation, Nebraskans are also traveling in numbers. Executive Travel is now routinely planning and booking trips for two or three generations, and it’s not uncommon for eight or 12 people to take a vacation together.

That complexity benefits his agency, he said. “They come to us because of our expertise. We made lemonade out of lemons and we can add value to people.”

But without the pre-pandemic level of corporate travel planning, his company is still only doing half of the business it was.

At the state, Ricks isn’t paying close attention to where Nebraskans are going. That’s not his job. He’s interested and invested in the travelers who visit.