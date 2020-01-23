Snowy conditions hinder pursuit but help troopers track down suspected car thief

Footprints in the snow helped the Nebraska State Patrol arrest a man suspected of stealing a car and leading authorities on a chase Wednesday morning.

Around 9:45 a.m., a state trooper attempted to stop a Pontiac G6, which had been reported stolen from the Fremont area earlier in the day, on U.S. 275 between Fremont and Waterloo. The driver refused to stop and accelerated, according to the State Patrol.

The stolen car headed eastbound into Omaha on West Dodge Road, and the trooper called off the pursuit because of snowy conditions -- which soon helped them track down the suspect.

Shortly thereafter, the G6 crashed into a ditch near 168th Street and West Dodge Road, where it was found by other troopers. They followed footprints to a nearby Best Buy, where employees led troopers to the bathroom where the suspect was hiding.

The suspect, a 23-year-old Omaha man, was arrested on suspicion of theft by unlawful taking, flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, and driving under suspension.

