Snow-related crash causes minor injury to state trooper in western Nebraska

A Nebraska State Trooper sustained minor injuries after being struck by a vehicle Saturday while responding to assist a motorist near Maxwell.

The incident was among dozens of weather-related incidents handled by troopers Saturday, as much of western Nebraska was blanketed by snow throughout the day.

At about 10:40 p.m., a trooper was parked, with emergency lights on, while responding to a vehicle that had slid off Interstate 80. That vehicle had come to a stop in the median near mile marker 186. As the trooper responded, another vehicle lost control and struck the trooper’s patrol unit from behind.

The trooper was in the patrol unit at the time of the crash and suffered minor injuries. He was able to get out of his vehicle and check on the other driver, as well as the occupant of the vehicle he was previously assisting. That vehicle was not involved in the crash.

Both the trooper and the other driver were medically cleared at the scene.

In total, troopers responded to dozens of weather-related incidents Saturday and Sunday morning. In snow-affected areas, troopers responded to 23 crashes, performed 36 motorist assists, and assisted other agencies with 10 incidents.

NSP reminds all motorists to slow down during winter driving conditions. If you come across any emergency vehicles working on the road, move over to help keep them safe.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0