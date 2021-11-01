 Skip to main content
Snow blankets much of Nebraska; Lincoln sees light rain
Snow blankets much of Nebraska; Lincoln sees light rain

Ahsoka, a pup from Calgary, Alberta, had an absolute blast running around the fresh snow that coated the city on Oct. 30.

While Lincoln was dealing with a light, steady rain Monday morning, most of the rest of the state was seeing measurable snow.

The National Weather Service in North Platte reported 4.1 inches of snow as of 7 a.m., and a strip of counties in central and western Nebraska were in a winter weather advisory through Monday afternoon. Accumulating snow was reported from Scottsbluff to Clay Center.

The Lincoln Airport had reported 0.05 inches of rain as of 8 a.m., but the Weather Service said snow could mix with rain later on Monday across parts of Southeast Nebraska, including Lincoln. It said some "minor accumulations" of snow are possible.

The blast of winter-like weather comes after Lincoln saw a warm October, with an average temperature that was nearly 3 degrees above normal.

Watch now: La Nina puts a wrench in attempts to forecast Lincoln's winter weather

The rain falling Monday also continues a wet pattern that started last month. Lincoln has now received nearly 3.2 inches of rain in the past 10 days, and the 4.04 inches that fell in October was 1.9 inches above average.

Winter heating bills expected to spike in Nebraska; weather will determine by how much

The city is now in for the coldest weather it's seen in more than 6 months, with high temperatures only forecast to reach 43 Monday and the mid-40s Tuesday and Wednesday before rebounding into the 50s.

The high of 49 on Sunday was the lowest high temperature in Lincoln since April 21, and Monday's forecast high would be the lowest since March 17.

Half marathon called off because of storms

