Smoke from Flint Hills burning could be worse this year

Nebraska health officials expect more smoke this spring from the annual Flint Hills burning season in Kansas and Oklahoma.

Large amounts of moisture last growing season spurred plant growth, which could mean more burning in the next four to eight weeks, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.

Weather conditions can affect the timing of the prescribed burns and have the potential to impact Nebraska's air quality.

Fire danger high in much of Nebraska with high winds, low humidity A red flag warning from the National Weather Service said low humidity and wind gusts up to 45 mph are expected.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

During a typical year, about 2.4 million acres are burned in the Flint Hills region. In 2019, 2.6 million acres were burned. Last burn season, Nebraska experienced 10 days of moderate air quality, and no days of unhealthy air quality thanks to wind conditions.

Nebraska will issue smoke advisories when conditions make it likely that smoke from the burns could affect air quality in parts of Nebraska.

Flint Hills rangeland is burned during the spring to provide better forage for cattle, to help preserve the tallgrass prairie and control invasive plant species. It also helps minimize the risk of wildfires.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.