Smoke from Flint Hills burning could be worse this year
Smoke from Flint Hills burning could be worse this year

A controlled fire burns in a Flint Hills pasture near Council Grove, Kan., in March 2014. Ranchers burn the old grass to promote quick new growth and improve nutrient values of the pasture. 

 Associated Press file photo

Nebraska health officials expect more smoke this spring from the annual Flint Hills burning season in Kansas and Oklahoma.

Large amounts of moisture last growing season spurred plant growth, which could mean more burning in the next four to eight weeks, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.

Weather conditions can affect the timing of the prescribed burns and have the potential to impact Nebraska's air quality.

During a typical year, about 2.4 million acres are burned in the Flint Hills region. In 2019, 2.6 million acres were burned. Last burn season, Nebraska experienced 10 days of moderate air quality, and no days of unhealthy air quality thanks to wind conditions.

Nebraska will issue smoke advisories when conditions make it likely that smoke from the burns could affect air quality in parts of Nebraska.

Flint Hills rangeland is burned during the spring to provide better forage for cattle, to help preserve the tallgrass prairie and control invasive plant species. It also helps minimize the risk of wildfires.

