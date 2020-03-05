Smoke from Flint Hills burning could be worse this year

Nebraska health officials expect more smoke this spring from the annual Flint Hills burning season in Kansas and Oklahoma.
Large amounts of moisture last growing season spurred plant growth, which could mean more burning in the next four to eight weeks, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.
Weather conditions can affect the timing of the prescribed burns and have the potential to impact Nebraska's air quality.
A red flag warning from the National Weather Service said low humidity and wind gusts up to 45 mph are expected.
During a typical year, about 2.4 million acres are burned in the Flint Hills region. In 2019, 2.6 million acres were burned. Last burn season, Nebraska experienced 10 days of moderate air quality, and no days of unhealthy air quality thanks to wind conditions.
Nebraska will issue smoke advisories when conditions make it likely that smoke from the burns could affect air quality in parts of Nebraska.
Flint Hills rangeland is burned during the spring to provide better forage for cattle, to help preserve the tallgrass prairie and control invasive plant species. It also helps minimize the risk of wildfires.