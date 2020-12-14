Smithfield employee killed in accident at Crete plant

A worker was killed in an accident Saturday night at the Smithfield Foods plant in Crete.
Keira Lombardo, Smithfield's chief administrative officer, said in a statement that the accident occurred in a freezer area of the plant's distribution facility.
Lombardo said a forklift caused storage shelving to collapse, killing an employee who was working in the immediate area. She did not say whether the employee killed was driving the forklift.
As of Monday morning, the name of the person killed had not been released.
Product shipments from that part of the plant have been suspended, Lombardo said, and Smithfield is providing support to employees.
"Our thoughts today are foremost with the family and friends of our employee," she said in the statement.
Teethloach Biel
|Date Missing:
|12-14-2020
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TEETHLOACH is a 14 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'04" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Badeang Biel
|Date Missing:
|12-14-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
BADEANG is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'04" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Nicole Renee Dyche
|Date Missing:
|12-13-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|145
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
NICOLE is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 145 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Kaitlyn Hoffman
|Date Missing:
|12-13-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
KAITLYN is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Briana R Eddy White
|Date Missing:
|12-13-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|137
|Agency:
|Otoe CO SO Nebraska City
BRIANA is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 137 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Gabriel Gonzales
|Date Missing:
|12-13-2020
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
GABRIEL is a 14 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'03" tall and weighed 110 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Timothy James Schmidt
|Date Missing:
|12-13-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|190
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
TIMOTHY is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 190 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Gabriel Rodriguez
|Date Missing:
|12-13-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
GABRIEL is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 180 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Sarissa A Thompson
|Date Missing:
|12-13-2020
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|118
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
SARISSA is a 13 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 118 lbs. She has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Jakob Koebel
|Date Missing:
|12-12-2020
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'04
|Weight:
|165
|Agency:
|Sarpy CO SO Papillion
JAKOB is a 18 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'04" tall and weighed 165 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Damia Haley
|Date Missing:
|12-12-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DAMIA is a 14 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'10" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Brown eyes.
Lily Jo Hart Lyons
|Date Missing:
|12-11-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Green
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|115
|Agency:
|Norfolk PD
LILY is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 115 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Green eyes.
Carla R Lopez Regalado
|Date Missing:
|12-11-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Crete PD
CARLA is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Angeles De La Guardia
|Date Missing:
|12-11-2020
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
ANGELES is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 170 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Shaunice Bush
|Date Missing:
|12-11-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|4'11
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
SHAUNICE is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 4'11" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Anthony Dionne Ford
|Date Missing:
|12-10-2020
|Age Missing:
|41
|Current Age:
|42
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|175
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ANTHONY is a 42 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 175 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
John Garcia
|Date Missing:
|12-10-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Grand Island PD
JOHN is a 17 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'02" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Andres Izayus Zuniga
|Date Missing:
|12-10-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|185
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
ANDRES is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 185 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Karsen O Hatch
Jayden Cave
|Date Missing:
|12-09-2020
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|165
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JAYDEN is a 13 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 165 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Azaryah Zachery
|Date Missing:
|12-09-2020
|Age Missing:
|0
|Current Age:
|0
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|1'04
|Weight:
|14
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
AZARYAH is a 0 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 1'04" tall and weighed 14 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Israeliah Zachery
|Date Missing:
|12-09-2020
|Age Missing:
|1
|Current Age:
|1
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|2'01
|Weight:
|21
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ISRAELIAH is a 1 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 2'01" tall and weighed 21 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Joseph Elwood Palmer
Douglas Leonard Nellor
Lydia Renae Tobak
|Date Missing:
|12-07-2020
|Age Missing:
|26
|Current Age:
|26
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
LYDIA is a 26 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Vito Desilva
Luke Baity
|Date Missing:
|12-07-2020
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
LUKE is a 13 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Tacuara T Smith
|Date Missing:
|12-07-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|115
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TACUARA is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 115 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Maurina A Booth-merica
Shane Leroy Foote
Tumua Jr Tuinei
Pa Might
Sobia Azeez
|Date Missing:
|12-04-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|100
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
SOBIA is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 100 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Jaron Maurice Smith
Ciera Rose Buchanan
Jonnaya Ballard
Allison Levering
|Date Missing:
|12-02-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Winnebago PD BIA
ALLISON is a 16 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'10" tall and weighed 180 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Weather Ann Rasmussen
Samir Keshawn Muhammad
|Date Missing:
|12-02-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
SAMIR is a 15 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Clayton Earl Ostrander
Anthony Wright
Laraya Kita Ajea Henderson
Aracely Lopez
|Date Missing:
|12-01-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ARACELY is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Trayvin Charles Ray Burr
Jesus Briceno Marin
Younique Gully
|Date Missing:
|12-01-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|115
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
YOUNIQUE is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 115 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Thania M Arroyo
|Date Missing:
|11-30-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
THANIA is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'08" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Brown eyes.
Kiara Jackson
|Date Missing:
|11-30-2020
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|4'08
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
KIARA is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 4'08" tall and weighed 150 lbs. She has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Aidan Paul Kilcoin
|Date Missing:
|11-30-2020
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|19
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'01
|Weight:
|210
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
AIDAN is a 19 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'01" tall and weighed 210 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Oren W Krumrei
Xavier Lee Ostertag
|Date Missing:
|11-29-2020
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Sidney PD
XAVIER is a 14 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Taylor Renee-rima Caulfield
Olivia Taylor
Brenda McDonald
Ayanna Denny
|Date Missing:
|11-27-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
AYANNA is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Kaitlyn Hoffman
Reyna Isabel Gonzalez Garcia
Michele A Rignola
|Date Missing:
|11-27-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Green
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|135
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
MICHELE is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 135 lbs. He has Brown hair and Green eyes.
Alyssa Storm Husser
Tamron Jordan Bordeaux
|Date Missing:
|11-25-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
TAMRON is a 16 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jeremiah E Steele
Jay A Bechtold
|Date Missing:
|11-25-2020
|Age Missing:
|38
|Current Age:
|38
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'11
|Weight:
|190
|Agency:
|Richardson CO SO Falls City
JAY is a 38 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 190 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Jailynn Whitebear
|Date Missing:
|11-25-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|155
|Agency:
|Norfolk PD
JAILYNN is a 15 year old female of unknown race. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'09" tall and weighed 155 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Reginald Taylor
Irene Kay Inman
|Date Missing:
|11-24-2020
|Age Missing:
|77
|Current Age:
|77
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|109
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
IRENE is a 77 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 109 lbs. She has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Caden Debaun
|Date Missing:
|11-24-2020
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
CADEN is a 14 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Dezha M Tucker
|Date Missing:
|11-24-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DEZHA is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Haligh Guenther
|Date Missing:
|11-23-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Knox CO SO Center
HALIGH is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'08" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Brown eyes.
Ethan Engelhardt
|Date Missing:
|11-23-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Grand Island PD
ETHAN is a 17 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 180 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Joseph Sherril McDonald
|Date Missing:
|11-21-2020
|Age Missing:
|69
|Current Age:
|69
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Green
|Height:
|5'11
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Grand Island PD
JOSEPH is a 69 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Green eyes.
Alyssa Essence Brown
|Date Missing:
|11-21-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|125
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
ALYSSA is a 18 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 125 lbs. She has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Rosio Genchi-gallardo
|Date Missing:
|11-20-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|135
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ROSIO is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 135 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Tyrique Bryson
|Date Missing:
|11-19-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TYRIQUE is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Kayzen R Pokorny
Michael A Jr Channel
|Date Missing:
|11-18-2020
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MICHAEL is a 14 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Anna Grace Feilen
Elvin Menjivar-escobar
|Date Missing:
|11-17-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|300
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ELVIN is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 300 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Alyssa Faith Lant
|Date Missing:
|11-17-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Otoe CO SO Nebraska City
ALYSSA is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Gary Wayne Jr Burton
|Date Missing:
|11-16-2020
|Age Missing:
|28
|Current Age:
|28
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Black
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
GARY is a 28 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Black hair and Black eyes.
Kaylee A Nichelson
|Date Missing:
|11-16-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|North Platte PD
KAYLEE is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Rosalinda A Perez
|Date Missing:
|11-14-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|100
|Agency:
|Fremont PD
ROSALINDA is a 16 year old female of unknown race. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 100 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Maria E Alejo-sanchez
|Date Missing:
|11-14-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MARIA is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Avyn Dion Crawford
|Date Missing:
|11-13-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
AVYN is a 15 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Gypsie Prue
|Date Missing:
|11-13-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
GYPSIE is a 15 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
April Marie Gonzalez
|Date Missing:
|11-13-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|4'11
|Weight:
|113
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
APRIL is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 4'11" tall and weighed 113 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Antonio Chavez-ursino
|Date Missing:
|11-12-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Boys Town PD
ANTONIO is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'05" tall and weighed 180 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Andrew Romero
|Date Missing:
|11-12-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Boys Town PD
ANDREW is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'05" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Isaiah Richard Cordova
|Date Missing:
|11-11-2020
|Age Missing:
|23
|Current Age:
|23
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Unknown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ISAIAH is a 23 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Unknown hair and Brown eyes.
Mark Newson
Anthony Coate
|Date Missing:
|11-11-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'01
|Weight:
|245
|Agency:
|Boys Town PD
ANTHONY is a 15 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'01" tall and weighed 245 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Lamy Thunder Walker
|Date Missing:
|11-11-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|129
|Agency:
|Bellevue PD
LAMY is a 16 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 129 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Thomas Leetch
|Date Missing:
|11-10-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|249
|Agency:
|Hall CO SO Grand Island
THOMAS is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 249 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Brandon Michael McQuinn
Genise Oliver
Christopher M Johnston
Hadia Siddige Musa
|Date Missing:
|11-08-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
HADIA is a 17 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 150 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Emma S Harris
|Date Missing:
|11-07-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
EMMA is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Corey Bennett
|Date Missing:
|11-07-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Green
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|135
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
COREY is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 135 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Green eyes.
Robert M Limley
Naomi J Lieb
|Date Missing:
|11-06-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
NAOMI is a 15 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
