Smithfield employee killed in accident at Crete plant
Smithfield employee killed in accident at Crete plant

Smithfeld in Crete, 4.28

An employee died Saturday in an accident at Smithfield Foods in Crete.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR file photo

A worker was killed in an accident Saturday night at the Smithfield Foods plant in Crete.

Keira Lombardo, Smithfield's chief administrative officer, said in a statement that the accident occurred in a freezer area of the plant's distribution facility.

Lombardo said a forklift caused storage shelving to collapse, killing an employee who was working in the immediate area. She did not say whether the employee killed was driving the forklift.

As of Monday morning, the name of the person killed had not been released.

Product shipments from that part of the plant have been suspended, Lombardo said, and Smithfield is providing support to employees.

"Our thoughts today are foremost with the family and friends of our employee," she said in the statement.

 

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

