Smith Falls State Park launches campsites by reservation

Smith Falls State Park is launching campsites by reservation later this week in addition to several park improvements.
Half of the park's 70 campsites will open for reservations starting Monday at 9 a.m. The other half of the campsites will remain first-come, first-serve.
Smith Falls State Park, located about 12 miles east of Valentine, features Nebraska's highest waterfall.
Campsites can be reserved between three and 180 days in advance on the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission's website or by calling 402-471-1414.
Some of the park's new improvements include a new showerhouse, three new concrete latrines and a new deck connecting the park's campground and office.
Reach the writer at lstephens@journalstar.com or 402-473-7241.
