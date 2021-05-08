 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Smith Falls State Park launches campsites by reservation
0 comments
editor's pick

Smith Falls State Park launches campsites by reservation

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Smith Falls

At 63 feet, Smith Falls cascades over rocks and eventually flows into the nearby Niobrara River in north-central Nebraska.

 GRETCHEN GARRISON COURTESY PHOTO

Smith Falls State Park is launching campsites by reservation later this week in addition to several park improvements.

Half of the park's 70 campsites will open for reservations starting Monday at 9 a.m. The other half of the campsites will remain first-come, first-serve. 

Smith Falls State Park, located about 12 miles east of Valentine, features Nebraska's highest waterfall. 

Campsites can be reserved between three and 180 days in advance on the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission's website or by calling 402-471-1414. 

Some of the park's new improvements include a new showerhouse, three new concrete latrines and a new deck connecting the park's campground and office. 

90-year-old Fremonter's prank goes viral
Raise a toast, Joshes: Winery pitches in to help after last month's legendary fight
Owners of Whiteclay beer stores lose lawsuit against attorney over lost liquor licenses

Reach the writer at lstephens@journalstar.com or 402-473-7241.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars we've lost so far in 2021 - April edition

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News intern

Luna Stephens is a journalism student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who is originally from Lawrence, Kansas and is passionate about the transformative power of journalism.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News