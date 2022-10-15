Small-town Nebraska has a poverty problem. Three Nebraska towns are trying to solve it.

From breakfast to dinner rush, Chara Pech stood behind the counter at Burger King. After moving to Hastings, she worked 70-hour weeks as a supervisor at the fast food chain.

With four kids at home, she couldn’t afford to work fewer shifts. Getting a higher-paying job seemed like it would require too many hours back in school.

“I just felt like I’m always in this predicament,” Pech said. “Just working and working and working.”

Pech’s predicament with poverty is familiar to many Americans – especially in rural counties. Since the 1960s, census data has shown higher rates of poverty in non-metro regions of the country.

Twenty Nebraska counties had a child poverty rate higher than the national average in 2020. All 20 counties have populations under 40,000, according to U.S. Census data collected by The University of Omaha’s Center for Public Affairs research.

Now, in some smaller Nebraska towns, community leaders are fighting back, determined to shrink poverty. Since 2016, three separate initiatives in three different spots – Hastings, Nebraska City and Red Cloud – have tried to tackle the issue in different ways.

Bridging Forward launched in June with a lofty goal: It wants to reduce poverty by 30% by 2030 in Hastings’ Adams County and three neighboring rural counties.

It’s the organization that gave Pech assistance in January after she got sober and decided to go back to school.

“It took them sitting me down and talking to them about it and showing me that I can do it,” Pech said.

Today, Pech drives home from 8-hour shifts as a personal care assistant to help her kids with their homework. Then she stays up studying to earn her certified nursing assistant’s license.

“As busy as it gets I get to remind myself that for the last eight years I was busy doing nothing,” Pech said.

Bridging Forward has the goal of alleviating poverty, not just managing it, said Brady Rhodes of the Community Impact Network, a partner of Bridging Forward.

Program recipients work with staff to plan toward high-earning careers with openings in the area, Rhodes said.

“We have these jobs that are open, that are possible for folks where they weren't possible for them in the past,” Rhodes said. “We have a real opportunity to lift folks out of poverty with a little bit of support.”

Pech was connected to a temporary job in a Hastings memory care facility. Soon, a CNA job should pay well enough for her to go to college for a degree in social work.

“I see my kids not being in poverty because I feel like in some ways I broke a chain,” Pech said.

Pech is an early success of the program, but alleviating 30% of poverty in the area won’t be easy.

“Rural poverty can be very deep and hidden,” Rhodes said. “A lot of folks are maybe not used to asking for help and so finding the folks who need the help, who maybe have been in that situation for multiple generations, that's half the battle.”

An emphasis on work ethic and stigma around aid in small towns can add a barrier for those experiencing poverty in rural communities, said Jennifer Sherman, a Washington State University sociology professor.

Another difficulty: The loss of high-paying jobs. People with the most resources are often encouraged to leave smaller towns, Sherman said.

When Ashley Armstrong moved to the Red Cloud area from Kansas City in 2011, she quickly identified one reason families with resources might move away from her new hometown – the lack of child care.

When she had her third child, the limited child care options were almost full, Armstrong said. To fix the issue, Armstrong and others began planning the Valley Child Development Center, which opened in 2018.

The center provides care to children from 6 weeks to 12 years, accepts families on child care subsidies and offers scholarships for qualifying families – making quality child care more possible for families of low income in the area, said Armstrong, vice president of the center’s board of directors.

“We know that there are more families out there,” Armstrong said. “That is always our goal, to continue to get families on subsidy and into our center.”

Beyond access to child care, the center has helped with recruitment for local businesses. Two nurses with young children told Armstrong they chose to work in Red Cloud instead of another town because of child care access.

In 2016 a similarly child-focused, anti-poverty initiative began in Nebraska City.

Despite the town’s association with orchards and historic mansions, poverty is prevalent in Nebraska City – child poverty is 24% higher than the state average, according to UNO and census data.

“You will see this amazing historic home and you will see a home next door that is probably being discussed if it should be demolished,” said Stacie Higgins, founder of EDGE Nebraska City.

Thanks to EDGE, every Nebraska City child has a personal library of at least 27 books by the time they start third grade. EDGE plans to reduce the town’s poverty rate by 2036, by eroding decades-long poverty cycles, connecting students with the wider community and encouraging lifelong learning.

“We cannot assume a book is going to take care of this,” Higgins said. “You have to commit to the full process of here's the book, here's the relationship, here's the next step.”

According to The Children’s Reading Foundation, proficient reading skill by the end of the third grade is one of the strongest predictors of high school graduation. Nebraska City’s high school graduation rate is higher than the state average, but in 2020 only 20% of the population had obtained a bachelor's degree or higher. The state average: 33%.

One of the best ways to promote early literacy is 20 minutes of at-home, daily reading, experts say. That goal previously seemed unachievable for some Nebraska City families with only a few books in the home.

Amy Callen’s oldest son Connor was in one of the first kindergarten classes to get a “book bestie.” Since participating in EDGE, Callen has seen Connor and his siblings grow interested in reading.

“They not only come home with a book but they’re excited about it as well,” Callen said.

Connor is now a fourth grader and his book collection has been passed down to his younger siblings. He now participates in Citizen’s EDGE which connects students to the wider community.

As EDGE works to alleviate poverty, Higgins has already helped a generation of Nebraska City students, Callen said.

This work – in Nebraska City, Hastings and Red Cloud – is only beginning.

“I will know we've been successful when I run into a 25-year-old on the street and they can answer some simple questions like: ‘I graduated from high school, I can provide for my family …, I'm actively engaged in my community and I’m still interested in learning,’” Higgins said.

The Flatwater Free Press is Nebraska’s first independent, nonprofit newsroom focused on investigations and feature stories that matter.