Slimmed-down State Fair starts Friday

The Nebraska State Fair will lose money this year for the third year in a row.
But this time, it's by design.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, this year's fair, which starts Friday, will be a shell of its normal self.
No midway. No big entertainment acts. Fewer food vendors.
What it will have, however, is lots of livestock and other agricultural exhibits and events.
The State Fair board made the tough decision back in June to proceed with a slimmed-down fair that focuses on agriculture, especially youth exhibitors who are in 4-H and/or FFA.
This weekend, the focus will be on 4-H exhibits, while FFA will rule the second weekend. Fair officials are expecting about 7,000 youths to participate during the two weekends, bringing along parents and family members.
Bill Ogg, the fair's new executive director who started his job in June, said during an interview last week that "the easy thing for us to do would have been to cancel it."
Having the fair in its abbreviated format will cost the organization about $200,000 more than not having it at all, Ogg said.
But he felt is was important to have some kind of fair this year if it was at all possible.
"Nebraskans love this fair," Ogg said, noting that people across the state are craving "wholesome" social interaction.
Cindy Johnson, president of the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce, said the while the fair was negatively affected by COVID-19, this year's reduced version will achieve its mission.
"Our youth, agriculture and families will be recognized for their accomplishments," she said. "I, for one, am looking forward to participating in the celebrations."
The fair is not charging admission, and there will be some events in addition to the 4-H and FFA contests.
There will still be dozens of businesses doing demonstrations and hawking their wares, and organizations such as the Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Farm Bureau will have informational displays. There also will be an interactive exhibit called Raising Nebraska.
Among the events planned are professional bullfighting Saturday and Sunday evenings, a Kentucky Derby party Sept. 5, a veterans program on Labor Day and nightly live music from local bands.
While Ogg, his staff and State Fair board members are focused right now on having this year's fair go off without a hitch, the focus will quickly turn to the future.
He said he feels like the organization is already behind on planning for next year's fair. Johnson, however, believes the community is eager for a fresh start in 2021.
"Over the years, our producers have overcome drought, hail, rain and now, a pandemic," she said. "... Next year will be a new opportunity to once again showcase our community and the Nebraska State Fair to tens and hundreds of thousands of people. We will be ready."
One of the prime focuses will be restoring the fair to profitability after what will now be three years of losses, including last year's whopping $1.5 million deficit.
The fair's financial audit shows that despite being hampered by bad weather, the 2019 fair actually brought in significantly more revenue than in 2018.
"We know we can make money on the fair," said Beth Smith, chairwoman of the State Fair board.
What did in the fair last year was a huge spending increase. Much of that increase went to entertainment, in anticipation of bigger crowds because it was the fair's 150th anniversary, but some of it was due to increased spending on vendors, some of which allegedly may have been fraudulent.
A state audit of the fair's finances found that its former financial chief, who resigned last fall, approved nearly $150,000 in payments to a company he owns, which apparently did no legitimate work for the fair.
Ogg called the fair's accounting "messy, sloppy and irresponsible."
"We had some ugly stuff happen last year," he said.
Smith, who's from Lincoln, said the board has made a number of changes to deal with what happened last year, including working with its auditing firm to remedy some internal control issues and also issuing a request for proposals for a third-party firm to handle its accounting.
She also said the board, which was sued by a Grand Island radio station for potential open records violations last year, is working on being more transparent. It posted its audit online and is now streaming its board meetings on its Facebook page.
"We are trying to be as open and accommodating as possible," she said.
Smith said the board also is working on its own internal issues. The financial issues at the fair and the resignation of previous executive director Lori Cox split the board essentially in half, leading to a number of 6-5 votes.
She said the board has had to deal with "a lot of hard issues" over the past year, but is now moving forward.
"I think you're going to see a much more cohesive board," Smith said.
It helps that the fair has a seasoned leader in Ogg who appears to have strong support from all board members.
"Bill's the right leader at the right time," Smith said.
