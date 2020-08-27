Slimmed-down State Fair starts Friday

"Over the years, our producers have overcome drought, hail, rain and now, a pandemic," she said. "... Next year will be a new opportunity to once again showcase our community and the Nebraska State Fair to tens and hundreds of thousands of people. We will be ready."

One of the prime focuses will be restoring the fair to profitability after what will now be three years of losses, including last year's whopping $1.5 million deficit.

The fair's financial audit shows that despite being hampered by bad weather, the 2019 fair actually brought in significantly more revenue than in 2018.

"We know we can make money on the fair," said Beth Smith, chairwoman of the State Fair board.

What did in the fair last year was a huge spending increase. Much of that increase went to entertainment, in anticipation of bigger crowds because it was the fair's 150th anniversary, but some of it was due to increased spending on vendors, some of which allegedly may have been fraudulent.

A state audit of the fair's finances found that its former financial chief, who resigned last fall, approved nearly $150,000 in payments to a company he owns, which apparently did no legitimate work for the fair.

Ogg called the fair's accounting "messy, sloppy and irresponsible."