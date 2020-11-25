 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Slew of Nebraska cities pass mask mandates in the past two days
View Comments
editor's pick topical

Slew of Nebraska cities pass mask mandates in the past two days

{{featured_button_text}}

Eight Nebraska cities passed mask mandates so far this week, joining Lincoln, Omaha, Norfolk, Beatrice and Kearney.

* Wahoo's City Council implemented a mask mandate effective immediately and ending Jan. 4, 2021.

* Grand Island's measure requires masks indoors at public places. Those who violate the ordinance risk a $25 fine plus court costs. Businesses that allow people to not wear masks risk being charged as a public nuisance. The ordinance will expire Feb. 23.

* York's rule takes effect Monday and is in effect until Jan. 15. It mandates masks in public indoor places. Violators risk a $25 fine.

* La Vista's requirement to wear masks indoors in public places takes effect Friday and expires Feb. 23.

* Gretna's mandate went into effect Wednesday.

* Columbus' ordinance requiring masks at indoor public places goes into effect at midnight Saturday. Violators face a $25 fine. Face coverings that have a valve, mesh, or any openings, holes, gaps, or vents are considered insufficient. The rule expires on Feb. 23.

* Ralston's rule mandating masks in indoor spaces went into effect Wednesday.

* Hastings' emergency ordinance goes into effect Thursday and expires on Feb. 23. Face coverings are required in all public indoor areas unless 6 feet of separation can be maintained.

Gage County sheriff discusses personal battle with COVID-19
Gap in COVID-19 testing, services leaving behind Nebraskans with disabilities, report finds
Surge of COVID-19 cases affecting Lincoln's skilled nursing facilities
City Hall: Pandemic policy touches everyone, including Lincoln mayor's family

Milestones in Nebraska's coronavirus fight

See the top stories on coronavirus in Lincoln and Nebraska since the pandemic first affected the area in March.

LPS has four more positive COVID-19 cases
Education

LPS has four more positive COVID-19 cases

  • Margaret Reist
  • Updated

Of the 14 positive cases of COVID-19 LPS has identified since the start of school, two have affected sports teams, resulting in large numbers of team members have to self-quarantine.

+3
Lied Center leads nation in reopening
Theater
editor's pick

Lied Center leads nation in reopening

  • L. Kent Wolgamott
  • Updated

The Lied Center for Performing Arts has presented a series of dance recitals for local studios with some of the performances bringing in more than 500 people.

Going back to school: One teacher's decision in a pandemic
Education
editor's pick alert top story

Going back to school: One teacher's decision in a pandemic

  • Margaret Reist
  • Updated
  • 6 min to read

So far, 376 employees have asked for some kind of accommodations from LPS, including requests to work remotely, take leave or modify their work spaces with plexiglass barriers or additional PPE.

AGs in 14 states to Trump: Let's hold China accountable
Regional Government
editor's pick

AGs in 14 states to Trump: Let's hold China accountable

  • Associated Press
  • Updated

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson are taking the lead on the coalition. The letter is also signed by attorneys general in Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee and West Virginia.

Coronavirus logo 2020 with mask
View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News