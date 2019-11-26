Sleet blankets Memorial Stadium for state title game, I-80 closed from York to Kearney

A foot of snow blanketed areas of Nebraska ahead of the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend, part of a storm system that closed highways from California to near Lincoln and forced more than 1,000 travelers to sleep overnight in Denver’s airport.

By Tuesday evening, there were reports of 12 inches of snow at Kimball in the Nebraska Panhandle, where the snow began falling Monday.

Harrisburg saw 11 inches, Oshkosh recorded 10 inches, 9 inches fell near Mullen and Benkelman, and Holdrege got 8 inches, according to reports to the National Weather Service.

“The weather hasn’t affected us too much, but we definitely have a lot of snow out there," said Kenny Brent, manager of the Sidney Motor Lodge. “The one thing I have noticed is there isn’t a lot of traffic, and the roads seem to be pretty empty.”

The same was true in Nebraska's ranch lands.

"People pay attention to the weather more now than in the past, so they’ll stay put if it’s bad," said Patty Glidden, who runs the Sandhills Motel in Mullen.