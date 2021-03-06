Skateboarding is not a crime -- but it's against the rules at state parks

That was news to him, he said: He’d skated at state parks for years without a problem, and he'd never seen signs prohibiting it; employees at Platte River State Park would even smile and wave when they saw him on his longboard.

“I was wearing a helmet and being real courteous about not being in anyone’s way. It was a cold, winter day in December and the park was pretty vacant.”

The superintendent was right, said Jim Swenson, the administrator who oversees the parks side of the Game and Parks Commission. State rules prohibit the use of roller skates or skateboards in parks, except in areas designated by the commission and marked with signs.

“Safety is always the primary consideration,” Swenson said. “The parks, being as popular as they are, we have equestrian traffic, we have vehicle traffic, we have all these activities going on.”

It’s not a prevalent issue, he said, and it seems concentrated to Mahoney and Platte River state parks and Schramm State Recreation Area, because of their hills and turns.

But even so, Swenson has had his own near-misses with skateboarders, he said, the latest last summer.