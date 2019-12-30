Six months after crash that killed 4 Gretna teens, authorities still searching for source of alcohol

PAPILLION — More than six months after four Gretna High School students were killed in a crash along a county road, Sarpy County authorities have yet to make any arrests regarding where they'd obtained their alcohol.

But Sarpy County Sheriff Jeff Davis said it wasn't for a lack of trying and that authorities hadn't given up. To date, some 400 hours of investigation had included 97 tips, 40 interviews and 22 search warrants being executed.

Though he'd heard discussion that his agency should just let the investigation go for the sake of the girls' loved ones, Davis said it's his responsibility to prevent such tragedy from striking more families.

"We can't let that go," he said. "Our job is to get to the bottom of it, to make sure nothing like this happens again."

Davis also said at a Monday morning news conference that the investigation had turned up two people of interest who were "of student age" but that both had lawyers and hadn't been interviewed by authorities.