Short staffed: Game and Parks announces cuts in hours, services

And the shortage came during a parks boom. Swenson didn’t yet have numbers available, but almost all measurements — day use, hiking, biking, picnicking, disc golfing — were up this year, he said. And most of the commission’s campgrounds have been fully booked every weekend.

“We’re still riding the wave attraction for parks that was initiated during the COVID situation in 2020,” he said. “It’s been a very big summer for us.”

But with the loss of seasonal staff, something needed to give. So the commission released a list of service reductions at many of its properties:

Mahoney State Park: Family Aquatic Center and John Wayne Stables hours were reduced starting Friday. The aquatic center will be open noon to 5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Labor Day (including the Monday of Labor Day).

The stables will be open Saturdays and Sundays through Labor Day, with seven available time slots, depending on the weather, on a first-come, first-served basis. All other activities at the park will be open, with possible limited hours.

Ponca and Niobrara state parks: Trail rides and swimming pools at Ponca and Niobrara are operating on weekends only. Park offices and kiosks will begin to reduce hours of operation.