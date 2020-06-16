Shift in construction will temporarily reduce eastbound I-80 to one lane

×
Wednesday evening, construction crews plan to shift traffic lanes on eastbound Interstate 80 near the Mahoney State Park exit.
From 7 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday, eastbound traffic will be reduced to a single lane, the Platte River rest area will be closed and access to eastbound I-80 from Nebraska 66 will be restricted.
By Thursday morning, two lanes will be open to eastbound traffic through the construction zone.
Todd Henrichs
City editor
After 13 years covering sports for the Journal Star, Todd Henrichs shifted to the news desk in 2011.
