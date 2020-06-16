You are the owner of this article.
Shift in construction will temporarily reduce eastbound I-80 to one lane
Shift in construction will temporarily reduce eastbound I-80 to one lane

Wednesday evening, construction crews plan to shift traffic lanes on eastbound Interstate 80 near the Mahoney State Park exit.

From 7 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday, eastbound traffic will be reduced to a single lane, the Platte River rest area will be closed and access to eastbound I-80 from Nebraska 66 will be restricted.

By Thursday morning, two lanes will be open to eastbound traffic through the construction zone.

Road work logo
Journal Star file photo
