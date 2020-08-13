You are the owner of this article.
Sheriff's office asks for help finding missing 23-year-old Wahoo man
editor's pick

Sheriff's office asks for help finding missing 23-year-old Wahoo man

The Saunders County Sheriff's Office says they're trying to find a 23-year-old man missing for more than two weeks from the rural Wahoo area.

Nathan "Nate" Fujan's family last saw him the afternoon of July 28.

Nathan Fujan

Sheriff Kevin Stukenholtz said Fujan doesn't drive or have a cell phone and is known to frequent Cooks Park and the library in Wahoo.

In a Facebook post this week, the sheriff said Cooks Park and the wooded area between the park and Lake Wanahoo have been searched using volunteers, a trained K9 and a drone.

"Unfortunately no signs of Fujan were found. The sheriff's office has no other leads at this point to his whereabouts," he said.

Stukenholtz said Thursday they are in the process of organizing another search, this time focusing on the lake, moving to a "recovery mode," given the length of time that has passed without sightings or contact with his family. 

He asked anyone with information to call the sheriff's office at 402-443-1000 or message them on Facebook.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

