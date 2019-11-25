{{featured_button_text}}

GREENWOOD -- A 68-year-old Omaha man died following a single-vehicle crash Friday in Cass County possibly caused by a medical condition.

Sheriff William Brueggemann said Thomas R. Hickey was traveling east on Interstate 80 when a passenger noticed he was unresponsive when she told him to slow down through a curve.

The vehicle then crossed the median and the westbound lanes of I-80 before running off the road and into a ravine, Brueggemann said.

The call for help came in at 10:05 p.m. 

Hickey was transported by LifeNet to CHI Creighton University Medical Center Bergan Mercy, where he was pronounced dead. The passenger, Rhonda S. Chantry, 66, of Omaha, was transported by Greenwood Rescue to Bergan Mercy with a possible back injury.

It appears that a medical condition led to the crash, Brueggemann said.

