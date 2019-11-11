{{featured_button_text}}

A Hanover, Kansas, man died from injuries suffered in a crash northwest of Fairbury on Sunday night, the Jefferson County sheriff said.

Deputies were dispatched shortly before 11:30 p.m. to just south of the junction of 714th and River Road, 3 miles northwest of Fairbury.

Sheriff Nels Sorensen said they discovered two injured men.

Cody W. Craig was pronounced dead at Jefferson Community Health & Life. A second occupant, who hasn't been named, was treated and taken by ambulance to Fairbury, then Lincoln.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

The 2000 Buick Century left the road and rolled several times, ejecting both men, the sheriff said.

Sorensen said alcohol is believed to be a factor and seat belts were not believed to be in use.

The matter remains under investigation pending chemical tests and further investigation.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments