Shelton church member: 'We're struggling where to go from here'

Wayne Arnold saw the flames from the front window of his house — 2 1/2 miles away.

He called 911, not realizing that it would be the last time he saw Zion Lutheran Church, the place that held so many memories for him.

The small rural church, about 10 miles northwest of Shelton, is a total loss after Wednesday morning's fire.

Church member Rick Pope said the only thing remaining is a 5-foot steel cross that rested atop the steeple.

Now it's on the ground.

“We were surprised anything survived,” Pope said.

The fire was reported at about 7:15 a.m. Wednesday. No injuries were reported. The cause has not been determined. Buffalo County law enforcement is investigating.

Arnold, who was born 10 miles from the church, remembers his great-grandparents being in the congregation.

“I can’t remember when the church wasn’t in our life,” he said.

The church was built in 1912, Pope said, and was the center of community gatherings.

“It’s a big loss for the community, and we’re struggling where to go from here,” he said.