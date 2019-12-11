You are the owner of this article.
Shelton church member: 'We're struggling where to go from here'


Fire

A fire razed the Zion Lutheran Church northwest of Shelton.

 Buffalo County Sheriff's Office

Wayne Arnold saw the flames from the front window of his house — 2 1/2 miles away.

He called 911, not realizing that it would be the last time he saw Zion Lutheran Church, the place that held so many memories for him.

The small rural church, about 10 miles northwest of Shelton, is a total loss after Wednesday morning's fire.

Zion Lutheran Church Shelton

Zion Lutheran Church in 2016.

Church member Rick Pope said the only thing remaining is a 5-foot steel cross that rested atop the steeple.

Now it's on the ground.

“We were surprised anything survived,” Pope said.

The fire was reported at about 7:15 a.m. Wednesday. No injuries were reported. The cause has not been determined. Buffalo County law enforcement is investigating.

Arnold, who was born 10 miles from the church, remembers his great-grandparents being in the congregation. 

“I can’t remember when the church wasn’t in our life,” he said.

The church was built in 1912, Pope said, and was the center of community gatherings. 

“It’s a big loss for the community, and we’re struggling where to go from here,” he said.

It’s like losing a loved one, Arnold said.

“Sunday morning is going to get harder,” he said.

Zion Lutheran Church got its start in 1885 — 27 years before the building was built. Today, it has 82 members. Without a permanent pastor it got through the fall with two pastors from nearby churches, who rotated the Sunday services.

Pope said he's unsure whether the church could be rebuilt. Members of the congregation will attend Sunday services elsewhere, he said.

That's painful, Arnold said. 

“Being a farming community, the church was center of all things, it’s hard to explain,” he said. “It’s like a large, extended family, the things that I am going to miss and pray. ... It’s just a big loss."

Rob Kuefner, a pastor at Trinity Lutheran Church, observed the congregation's strong faith as he consoled members. 

“It was evident from what I can see, they showed strong faith when it happened,” he said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or mazizah@journalstar.com. On Twitter @mia_azizah11

