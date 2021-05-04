'She was a people person, a lot of her customers became really good friends'

After her stay-at-home-mom days ended, Orva Samuelson became an Avon lady in Grand Island.
“She was a people person,” said her daughter Janell Schutte. “A lot of her customers became really good friends.”
She loved those customers and her church -- Messiah Lutheran -- and her church family. She loved to walk the Conestoga Mall and stop for coffee at Wendy’s afterward.
She loved to play cards.
She and her husband, Dick, spent their evenings dancing at Pla Mor Ballroom during the early days of their marriage -- and they kept dancing in later years at the Liederkranz in Grand Island.
Dick died in 1999 and, five years ago, the widow broke her hip and ended up in Lincoln to be closer to Janell, her grandchildren and a growing group of her adored great-grandchildren.
She lived at The Lexington and was active for a 95-year-old, but she had weakened lungs after two bouts of pneumonia.
Samuelson died of COVID-19 on May 22 after 12 days at Bryan West Campus.
In an online tribute, a girlhood friend of Janell’s remembered how kind Orva had been to her when their families were neighbors.
“Janell was at school and Orva would come and get me and we would just have an hour or two sitting on the floor playing,” Janet Kreifels wrote. “My mom says she did that so she (my mom) could have a break from me.”
She called her a great neighbor. She said she was “blessed to have known her.” There were more tributes from pew mates at church and friends from Orva’s mall-walking days, who remembered her sense of humor and grace.
On the day Janell’s mom died, a nurse called to tell her the end was close.
Thelma Sutcliffe received her COVID shots, a friend said, but wouldn't be tested. "She looked at (the swab) and looked up at the person holding it and said, 'You're not going to be sticking that thing up my nose."
They set up a FaceTime visit.
Orva’s eyes were closed, her face looked relaxed and peaceful.
Janell and her husband, Terry, watched on an iPad screen as the nurse took her mother’s hand and began to pray.
-- Cindy Lange-Kubick
The cost of COVID: Remembering lives lost in Southeast Nebraska
They were teachers and farmers and factory workers and homemakers. They played the piano, fixed old cars, danced to the Beach Boys, cuddled their grandchildren.
They loved to ice fish, gab with friends, read, run marathons, bowl, wander antique stores.
They were our co-workers and neighbors and friends. Our parents. Our spouses.
They all have one thing in common. They died from COVID-19, a virus that arrived in Nebraska in March 2020, claiming its first life in Lancaster County a month later.
These stories represent a fraction of the lives lost in Southeast Nebraska, but they are our way of paying respect to each and every one.
We'd like to share the stories of others from Southeast Nebraska who have lost their lives to COVID-19. If you would like to have your loved one added to our online tribute, please email your contact information to: citydesk@journalstar.com
Roger A. Ryman, 70, died Oct. 20 from COVID-19. He was a cowboy in his younger years, but became a grandfather devoted to his Magnificent 7.
Albert "Butch" Butts, 79, died on Feb. 14 of complications of COVID-19. He was a hard worker and a kind and generous man who left behind a big family to mourn his passing.
Betty Srb, a longtime nurse known for her caring and loving personality, died of COVID-19 at a Lincoln nursing home last November at age 95.
Nadene Stull, 94, died Dec. 12 from complications of COVID-19. She lived a full life as a bookkeeper and mother of three sons who later went on to become a lay minister in the Methodist church.
In the 50s and 60s, Betty Bredemeyer taught Sunday school at Christ United Methodist Church and was “probably on about every committee they had," one of her sons said.
Janet Ann Jodais, a caring mother known for her love of reading, crafting and church life, died Oct. 8 of COVID-19 in Lincoln at age 83.
Tam Mai, 80, died of COVID-19 on May 4. The man from Vietnam was a protective big brother and a devoted son and grandfather who taught his grandchildren to study hard and be respectful.
Bryan Wintz, 46, died of COVID-19 on Oct. 4. The longtime LES worker loved to tease his only daughter, go ice fishing and work on projects around the house he built with his high school sweetheart Jill.
Alan Burr, 73, of Humboldt died on Jan. 13 of complications from COVID-19. Teacher, artist, beloved brother, favorite uncle. “He did what he wanted, when he wanted to.”
Jack Fields, 87, died of COVID-19 on Dec. 8. He spent his career fixing copy machines and making friends and creating memories for his children and grandchildren.
Phyllis "Phyl" Maly, 87, died of COVID-19 on Jan. 14. She was an artist, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and a woman at home in her own skin.
Beth Smith, 64, died of complications of COVID-19 on Jan. 20. The redheaded woman loved music and parties and adventure and was a loyal friend, sister, aunt and partner.
Lillian "Lil" Gibson, 61, died of COVID-19 on Nov. 2. The dialysis nurse and marathon runner was small but mighty with a big smile and warm personality.
Kevin Hopper, 60, died of COVID-19 on Aug. 19. The easygoing Lincoln native and computer expert loved Star Trek and Star Wars and all things sci-fi and, most of all, his family.
Randy Brinkman, 62, of Lincoln died of COVID-19 on Nov. 30. He loved his family, old cars, working hard and writing love poems to his wife.
Hope McGraw, a 22-year-old crew leader at a York restaurant, died of COVID-19 in January. A fundraiser over a week later raised nearly $1,200 to help her family cover bills.
Julie Koch: She taught us kids to be independent, strong, courteous, respectful and kind. Her pragmatic outlook on life earned her many friends wherever she was living or working. She rarely showed a temper, seeming to always take life in stride.
Wanda Darlene Hedges was a strong woman who raised her family on a farm near Bennet. Sometimes she worked at a nearby grocery store, but she was mostly a full-time mother.
Anna Sales, 69, died of COVID-19 on Nov. 6; four days later her husband Chuck Sales, 88, also died of the virus. The couple loved to bowl, travel, serve their church and listen to Elvis music.
Raymond Irvin 'Irv' Cidlik, 78, died Oct. 23 from COVID-19. He was a veteran, farmer, father and grandfather who loved making people laugh.