'She was a people person, a lot of her customers became really good friends'

After her stay-at-home-mom days ended, Orva Samuelson became an Avon lady in Grand Island.

“She was a people person,” said her daughter Janell Schutte. “A lot of her customers became really good friends.”

She loved those customers and her church -- Messiah Lutheran -- and her church family. She loved to walk the Conestoga Mall and stop for coffee at Wendy’s afterward.

She loved to play cards.

She and her husband, Dick, spent their evenings dancing at Pla Mor Ballroom during the early days of their marriage -- and they kept dancing in later years at the Liederkranz in Grand Island.

Dick died in 1999 and, five years ago, the widow broke her hip and ended up in Lincoln to be closer to Janell, her grandchildren and a growing group of her adored great-grandchildren.

She lived at The Lexington and was active for a 95-year-old, but she had weakened lungs after two bouts of pneumonia.