Seward's Fourth of July celebration moves online

Seward's Fourth of July celebration, canceled because of the pandemic, will now happen virtually.
“The venue of the events may be different, but the concept is still very much alive,” said longtime organizer and 4th of July Committee chairman Clark Kolterman. “Our committee has worked hard to pull together a virtual celebration that can be enjoyed across the world. We recognize it’s not quite the same, but we did want to celebrate as much as possible, given the current circumstances.”
Since 1967, the Seward 4th of July Committee has welcomed families to Seward, and the tradition will continue through the committee’s Facebook page and website (www.julyfourthseward.com) this year.
“We will have many of the traditional Seward 4th of July activities, including presentations and musical performances that would normally occur at the bandshell or civic center, the apple pie-eating and bubble gum-blowing contest, the parade, and even the fireworks,” Kolterman said.
In May, the committee announced it would cancel its traditional Fourth of July celebration because of the pandemic but continued to work to find ways to move it online.
Other items featured will include tours of local businesses, a Fourth of July-themed musical and story time, historical talks, the Seward Municipal Band’s Salute to Sousa, messages from special guests, travelogues and features from the Nebraska National Guard Museum.
A new video is scheduled to post approximately every 15 minutes throughout the day.
“We certainly aren’t tech wizards,” Kolterman said. “But we are hopeful people will enjoy the features and at the very least get a flavor of our celebration. We encourage everyone to come celebrate in person next year.”
