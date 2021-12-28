Seward County deputies seized 45 pounds of meth from car being hauled on I-80, sheriff says

Seward County Sheriff's deputies seized 45 pounds of methamphetamine in a recent stop of a car hauler along Interstate 80.

Sheriff Michael Vance said the stop happened at about 10:15 p.m. Dec. 17 near the Seward exit.

Deputies, part of the HSI CTI (Homeland Security Investigations Criminal Interdiction) Task Force, took a closer look at a 2021 Infiniti SUV on the semi's trailer and discovered it had been reported stolen in California.

Vance said a search of the car turned up 5 pounds of meth in a speaker compartment and 40 pounds more in a spare tire.

The estimated street value of the drugs is about $315,000, he said.

Vance said a follow-up investigation is being conducted in cooperation with federal agencies.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.