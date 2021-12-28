 Skip to main content
Seward County deputies seized 45 pounds of meth from car being hauled on I-80, sheriff says
Seward County deputies seized 45 pounds of meth from car being hauled on I-80, sheriff says

The Seward County Sheriff's Office says deputies seized 45 pounds of methamphetamine in a traffic stop on Interstate 80 earlier this month. 

Seward County Sheriff's deputies seized 45 pounds of methamphetamine in a recent stop of a car hauler along Interstate 80.

Sheriff Michael Vance said the stop happened at about 10:15 p.m. Dec. 17 near the Seward exit. 

Deputies, part of the HSI CTI (Homeland Security Investigations Criminal Interdiction) Task Force, took a closer look at a 2021 Infiniti SUV on the semi's trailer and discovered it had been reported stolen in California.

Vance said a search of the car turned up 5 pounds of meth in a speaker compartment and 40 pounds more in a spare tire.

The estimated street value of the drugs is about $315,000, he said. 

Vance said a follow-up investigation is being conducted in cooperation with federal agencies. 

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

