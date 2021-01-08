 Skip to main content
Sen. Sasse says he will consider convicting Trump if House votes to impeach
Sen. Sasse says he will consider convicting Trump if House votes to impeach

Supreme Court Barrett

Sen. Ben Sasse speaks during a confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Oct. 12 on Capitol Hill in Washington. 

 Erin Schaff, Associated Press file photo

Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse said Friday morning that he will consider whatever articles of impeachment the U.S. House of Representatives might move against President Donald Trump.

Sasse said on "CBS This Morning" that Trump incited Wednesday's riots at the Capitol, which resulted in the deaths of five people, including a Capitol Police officer.

"He was flagrantly disregarding his oath of office," Sasse said. "Donald Trump has acted shamefully. He has been in flagrant dereliction of his duty, and he will be remembered for having incited this and for having drawn more division into an already divided people. That is who Donald Trump is; that is what his legacy is going to be."

Sasse also stressed the importance of investigating the lack of preparedness by Capitol Police and why the National Guard wasn't activated sooner.

Trump was impeached in early 2020 by the House of Representatives, which charged him with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

He was acquitted in the Senate in February, and Sasse voted not guilty on both charges.

He said at the time that senators needed to consider what would be in the best interest of "the long-term civic health of the country."

"Will America be more stable in 2020 if the Senate — nine months from Election Day 2020 — removes the president?" he asked.

That, he suggested, would be "setting the nation on fire" and leaving America more divided.

