Sen. Julie Slama named to 30 under 30 list by Forbes magazine

Sen. Julie Slama of Peru has been cited by Forbes magazine as one of the 30 politicians, attorneys and founders under the age of 30 who will help shape the next decade of law and policy in the United States.

Slama, 23, was appointed to the Legislature by Gov. Pete Ricketts in 2019 and is a candidate for a four-year term in 2020.

A graduate of Yale University who majored in political science, with an emphasis on international relations, Slama is now a student at the University of Nebraska College of Law.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Forbes cited Slama along with 23-year-old Sen. Will Haskell of Connecticut as "two of the youngest state senators in history," noting that they are "diametrically opposed" in terms of political leanings,

However, the magazine said, "both share a drive to improve the communities that formed them."

Slama is a Republican serving in Nebraska's nonpartisan Legislature; Haskell is a Democrat.

"No matter the outcome of next year's election, the 2020 Forbes 30 Under 30 Law and Policy honorees will surely be found on the frontlines, fighting for -- and against -- one another," Forbes said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSdon

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.