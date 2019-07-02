The Nebraska State Patrol said a semi rear-ended a tractor, killing the driver of the tractor, on U.S. 77 north of Beatrice on Monday night.
The tractor was headed north on U.S. 77 near West Chestnut Road, traveling with its hazard lights blinking and a slow traffic sign visible when the crash occurred at about 7:55 p.m., according to the accident report.
The semi, driven by Troy Smith, 38, of Crete, reportedly veered to avoid the tractor at the last second, striking the left side of the tractor and throwing its driver from the vehicle.
The driver of the tractor, Robert Snyder Sr., 82, of Odell, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Smith, who investigators say was distracted just prior to the crash, was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide and booked into the Gage County jail.
The police report states that alcohol and speed were not factors in the crash.