Seesaw weather week may be capped by snow

On April 3, Lincoln saw snow, sleet and high temperatures that didn't make it out of the 30s. By Tuesday, temperatures soared to 87, setting a record high for the date. This morning, the record book had a new entry for a low temperature of 17 degrees.
That's a drop of 70 degrees in less than 72 hours.
"Nebraska, the heartland of weather extremes," University of Nebraska-Lincoln climatologist Ken Dewey said on Twitter earlier this week.
Those extremes are expected to continue. In fact, some parts of the state could see heavy snowfall on Easter.
After a fairly warm day on Saturday with rain expected, the National Weather Service is forecasting 2-4 inches of snow across a wide area of Nebraska with the heaviest snow — 6-8 inches — expected in the Sandhills and northern Panhandle by Sunday night.
In addition, northerly winds of 20-35 mph could cause visability issues and hazardous travel conditions, especially north of Interstate 80, the weather service said.
The weather service also said the conditions could have an impact on young livestock.
The Lincoln area is likely to see less than an inch of snow, according to forecasts.
The snow should end by Sunday night, but it will usher in an extended period of cold.
After a forecast high near 70 on Saturday, the warmest temperatures in Lincoln are expected to hold in the 40s through the middle of the week, with morning lows in the 20s.
The extended forecast calls for a return to 60s and 70s by next weekend.
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!