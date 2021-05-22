Seed companies seek to stop sale of cattle lot connected to Mead ethanol plant

At that point, Tanner Shaw, Langley's stepson, became president of the limited-liability company that owns both Mead Cattle and AltEn.

“Only recently in the spring of 2021 have the entities apparently begun purposefully segregating activities, like in connection with the pending sale,” the companies said.

Champion Feeders of Hereford, Texas, filed an application in April with Saunders County and Village of Mead planning officials for the conditional use permit to run the feed yard, which would precede a sale of the property.

While the Saunders County Planning and Zoning Commission signed off on the permit request, putting it on the county board’s agenda, supervisors have delayed their decision as they await the results of pesticide testing at Mead Cattle.

An agenda item to take up the application appears on the board’s next meeting, scheduled for Tuesday morning in Wahoo.

Saunders County Attorney Joe Dobesh said the board had received the letter, but wasn’t sure what impact “the late-stage” request would have on the supervisors’ decision.

“This certainly came out of the blue,” Dobesh said. “We would have appreciated these companies getting involved and getting in touch with us years ago.”