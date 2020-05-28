Second Lincoln man sought for attempted murder in shooting in GI

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GRAND ISLAND -- A 31-year-old Lincoln man was critically injured in a shooting early Thursday in Grand Island and a warrant has gone out for the arrest of a second Lincoln man for attempted murder.

Grand Island police said Gary Zierke III was taken by life flight to an Omaha hospital in critical condition.

By midday, Hall County Attorney Marty Klein had charged Antoine C. Johnson, 33 of Lincoln, with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault and two counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony in connection to what happened at about 12:20 a.m.

In an affidavit for Johnson's arrest, Grand Island police said a 911 call sent them to Sycamore Street and Oklahoma Avenue where they found Zierke lying in the street.

He'd been shot once in the head.

Law enforcement quickly started looking for a red SUV with alpha numeric plates that witnesses had seen speeding away with the suspected shooter in the backseat, according to scanner traffic.

Grand Island Police Investigator Bruce Collamore said a Nebraska State Patrol trooper spotted a red Chevy Trailblazer headed east on Interstate 80 near the Aurora exit. When the trooper stopped it, the man in the backseat, Johnson, ran and got away.