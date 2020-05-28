You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Second Lincoln man arrested in shooting in GI
View Comments
editor's pick alert top story

Second Lincoln man arrested in shooting in GI

{{featured_button_text}}

A Lincoln man accused of gunning down a second Lincoln man early Thursday in Grand Island was arrested later that day, according to a Nebraska State Patrol news release.

Antoine Johnson, who turns 34 Friday, was arrested on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault and two counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony in a shooting that left Gary Zierke III, 31, of Lincoln, critically injured shortly after midnight.

Grand Island police said Zierke was taken by life flight to an Omaha hospital in critical condition.

By midday, Hall County Attorney Marty Klein had charged Johnson for what happened at about 12:20 a.m. and a warrant was out for his arrest.

WATCH NOW: Lincoln investigators are headed to Florida following 30-year-old's arrest there in homicide

In an affidavit for Johnson's arrest, Grand Island police said a 911 call sent them to Sycamore Street and Oklahoma Avenue, where they found Zierke lying in the street. 

He'd been shot once in the head.

Law enforcement quickly started looking for a red SUV with alphanumeric plates that witnesses had seen speeding away with the suspected shooter in the backseat, according to scanner traffic.

Grand Island Police investigator Bruce Collamore said a State Patrol trooper spotted a red Chevrolet Trailblazer headed east on Interstate 80 near the Aurora exit. When the trooper stopped it, the man in the backseat, Johnson, ran and got away, he said.

Later Thursday, the State Patrol received information that Johnson could be in the area south of Interstate 80 at the Henderson exit at mile marker 342. Troopers went to that location, found Johnson in a ditch about a mile south of I-80 and arrested him around 6:45 p.m.

Police said the shooting was believed to be drug-related.

Police nab 21-year-old Lincoln man in stolen car with stolen gun

Collamore said the driver of the Trailblazer had driven Zierke and Johnson from Lincoln to Grand Island for a suspected drug deal at a home on Kimball Avenue. While there, Johnson allegedly ran over to Zierke and shot him once, then ran back to the SUV, according to the affidavit for Johnson's arrest. 

Johnson has been taken to the Hall County Jail. 

Johnson lives on New Hampshire Street in the North Bottoms, according to recent court records.

Drive-by shooting hits Lincoln home with three children inside

Lincoln police said Johnson was in downtown Lincoln early March 15 when Timothy Montgomery was shot and killed in a disturbance outside the Main Street Bar.

He was charged with failure to comply for refusing to give his name and date of birth after he was seen running from the area right after the shooting.

Another man, Marcus Winston, stands accused of first-degree murder for that shooting.

Antoine Johnson

Antoine Johnson

 Courtesy photo

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News