Second Lincoln man arrested in shooting in GI

Later Thursday, the State Patrol received information that Johnson could be in the area south of Interstate 80 at the Henderson exit at mile marker 342. Troopers went to that location, found Johnson in a ditch about a mile south of I-80 and arrested him around 6:45 p.m.

Police said the shooting was believed to be drug-related.

Collamore said the driver of the Trailblazer had driven Zierke and Johnson from Lincoln to Grand Island for a suspected drug deal at a home on Kimball Avenue. While there, Johnson allegedly ran over to Zierke and shot him once, then ran back to the SUV, according to the affidavit for Johnson's arrest.

Johnson has been taken to the Hall County Jail.

Johnson lives on New Hampshire Street in the North Bottoms, according to recent court records.

Lincoln police said Johnson was in downtown Lincoln early March 15 when Timothy Montgomery was shot and killed in a disturbance outside the Main Street Bar.

He was charged with failure to comply for refusing to give his name and date of birth after he was seen running from the area right after the shooting.

Another man, Marcus Winston, stands accused of first-degree murder for that shooting.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.