Second earthquake in less than two weeks rattles south-central Nebraska

A 3.6 magnitude earthquake shook south-central Nebraska Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

For the second time in less than 10 days, the earth was shaking under south-central Nebraska.

The U.S. Geological Survey on Tuesday recorded a magnitude 3.6 earthquake approximately 5 miles west-southwest of Superior in Jewell County, Kansas.

The quake, which occurred approximately 3 miles underground, was recorded shortly after 7 a.m.

By about 11:30 a.m., ten people reported feeling the quake, according to USGS.

Tuesday's earthquake comes after a 3.7 magnitude earthquake was reported in the same area and at the same depth on July 17.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS

