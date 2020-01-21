You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Search suspended for missing Beaver City man with Alzheimer's
View Comments
editor's pick topical

Search suspended for missing Beaver City man with Alzheimer's

{{featured_button_text}}

The large-scale search for a Beaver City man missing since Jan. 14 has been suspended, the Furnas County Sheriff's Office said.

An Endangered Missing Advisory was issued last week for Larry Hardenbrook  The 78-year-old has Alzheimer's and was last seen walking in Beaver City with no coat; he wears a bracelet with his name on it.

Hardenbrook is a white man, about 6-foot-1, 190 pounds, with white hair and blue eyes. When he was last seen, he was wearing a dark-colored sweater, jeans and brown dress shoes.

Sheriff Doug Brown said in a news release that law enforcement agencies, fire departments and eight EMS crews spent more than 1,300 hours searching for Hardenbrook and covered more than 500 miles on foot in extreme weather conditions.

Volunteer horse patrols were used to search remote areas and river bottoms, and the Nebraska State Patrol helped with K-9 officers and provided helicopter support. The Beaver City community provided meals to keep search teams in the field and donated equipment, including the use of all-terrain vehicles. 

Members of the public who own property in Beaver City or within a 15-mile radius are asked to search any property that has not previously been searched.

Any person with information should contact the Furnas County Sheriff's Office at 308-268-2245.

Latest missing persons cases in Nebraska

Larry Hardenbrook

Date Missing:

01-14-2020

Age Missing:

78

Current Age:

78

Last Seen:

n/a

Race:

White

Sex:

M

Hair color:

White

Eye color:

Blue

Height:

6'01

Weight:

190

Agency:

Furnas CO SO Beaver City

LARRY left the 600 block of Tenth (10th) Street, in Beaver City, on foot. LARRY was last seen wearing a blue sweater, jeans, and brown shoes: LARRY was not wearing a coat. LARRY suffers from Alzheimer's and wears a medical bracelet with his name on it.

LARRY is a 78 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'01" tall and weighed 190 lbs. He has White hair and Blue eyes.
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News