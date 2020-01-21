Search suspended for missing Beaver City man with Alzheimer's

The large-scale search for a Beaver City man missing since Jan. 14 has been suspended, the Furnas County Sheriff's Office said.

An Endangered Missing Advisory was issued last week for Larry Hardenbrook The 78-year-old has Alzheimer's and was last seen walking in Beaver City with no coat; he wears a bracelet with his name on it.

Hardenbrook is a white man, about 6-foot-1, 190 pounds, with white hair and blue eyes. When he was last seen, he was wearing a dark-colored sweater, jeans and brown dress shoes.

Sheriff Doug Brown said in a news release that law enforcement agencies, fire departments and eight EMS crews spent more than 1,300 hours searching for Hardenbrook and covered more than 500 miles on foot in extreme weather conditions.

Volunteer horse patrols were used to search remote areas and river bottoms, and the Nebraska State Patrol helped with K-9 officers and provided helicopter support. The Beaver City community provided meals to keep search teams in the field and donated equipment, including the use of all-terrain vehicles.

Members of the public who own property in Beaver City or within a 15-mile radius are asked to search any property that has not previously been searched.