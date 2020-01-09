Search of Upland man's home turns up 30 guns, 1,000 rounds of ammo and drugs, task force says

A search of a parolee's home in Upland turned up more than two dozen firearms, 1,000 rounds of ammunition and controlled substances Wednesday, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.
Parole officers, accompanied by investigators with the Central Nebraska Drug and Safe Streets Task Force, went to 54-year-old Donald Greuter's home and located two long guns, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, a patrol spokesman said.
At that point, parole officers turned over the evidence to law enforcement, who got a search warrant for an additional search that turned up 30 additional firearms, over 1,000 rounds of ammunition, methamphetamine, marijuana, psychedelic mushrooms and drug paraphernalia.
Task force personnel arrested Greuter initially on suspicion of possession of controlled substances and possession of deadly weapons by a prohibited person. But he could face additional charges, the state patrol says.
Upland is roughly 40 miles south of Kearney.