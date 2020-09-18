 Skip to main content
Search of North Platte business and owner's home turned up pills, guns and ammo, State Patrol says
Search of North Platte business and owner's home turned up pills, guns and ammo, State Patrol says

Evidence seized

The Nebraska State Patrol says they seized more than 500 Xanax pills, a .50 caliber rifle and about 5,000 rounds of ammunition in searches in North Platte on Thursday.

 Courtesy photo

A search of a North Platte roofing business Thursday turned up more than 500 Xanax pills and led to the arrest of the owner, the Nebraska State Patrol said.

Spokesman Cody Thomas said investigators with the State Patrol, working with the CODE (Cooperative Operation for Drug Enforcement) Task Force, found the Alprazolam pills, commonly known as Xanax, while serving a search warrant at Hunt's Construction & Roofing.

Thomas said investigators also served a search warrant at Michael Hunt’s home, where they allegedly found a .50-caliber rifle and about 5,000 rounds of ammunition.

Michael J. Hunt

Michael J. Hunt

They arrested Hunt, 46, at his business at the time of the search, on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

This operation involved several agencies, including the North Platte Police Department, Nebraska Information Analysis Center, FBI, U.S. Postal Inspection, Department of Homeland Security, and the State Patrol.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Related to this story

