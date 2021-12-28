 Skip to main content
Scottsbluff zoo’s puma cubs playing like kittens in new enclosure
SCOTTSBLUFF — After a few weeks in quarantine, Riverside Discovery Center’s new puma cubs have been moved to their permanent enclosure.

Anthony Mason, the Scottsbluff zoo's director, said it couldn’t have gone any better.

“Now that they’re actually together, they are playing a lot,” he said. “It’s really fun.”

Mason said he gave the cubs a little time to get acquainted before putting them in the same enclosure.

“We gave them a little bit of side-by-side time where they could see and smell each other,” he said. “I think it was that first day, they were trying to play with each other through the fence. (They got along well), so we gave them access to each other.”

The puma cubs were a little apprehensive at first, but Mason said that didn’t last long.

“There was a little nervousness, but they got over it really quick and started playing with each other. It was pretty fast. Within a day, they were playing with each other and wrestling,” he said. “I kind of thought it might have taken a couple of days for them to get used to each other.”

Just like any kitten, the pumas are a ball of energy. Mason said having a companion makes it better for the pumas.

The cubs are coming along well after coming to the zoo a little malnourished, Mason said. The second cub arrived earlier this year after begin taken in by Montana's Wildlife Service.

“They are packing on weight pretty quickly,” he said. “I’d say by (next fall), they should be almost full size.”

The only time the cubs are separated is during meal time, Mason said.

“Right now, we just want to make sure they’re not territorial and have food fights,” he said. “It won’t be too long before (they are eating together). It’s like any animal — especially carnivores — when you put the food right in front of them, they’re pretty good. They’re just hungry little kitties.”

A contest for selecting names for the cubs will be coming in the near future, but zoo officials weren’t yet ready to announce plans.

