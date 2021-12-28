Scottsbluff zoo’s puma cubs playing like kittens in new enclosure

SCOTTSBLUFF — After a few weeks in quarantine, Riverside Discovery Center’s new puma cubs have been moved to their permanent enclosure.

Anthony Mason, the Scottsbluff zoo's director, said it couldn’t have gone any better.

“Now that they’re actually together, they are playing a lot,” he said. “It’s really fun.”

Mason said he gave the cubs a little time to get acquainted before putting them in the same enclosure.

“We gave them a little bit of side-by-side time where they could see and smell each other,” he said. “I think it was that first day, they were trying to play with each other through the fence. (They got along well), so we gave them access to each other.”

The puma cubs were a little apprehensive at first, but Mason said that didn’t last long.

“There was a little nervousness, but they got over it really quick and started playing with each other. It was pretty fast. Within a day, they were playing with each other and wrestling,” he said. “I kind of thought it might have taken a couple of days for them to get used to each other.”