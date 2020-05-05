Schuyler, Madison meatpacking plants close amid COVID-19 pandemic
Schuyler, Madison meatpacking plants close amid COVID-19 pandemic

Cargill in Schuyler.

Two Nebraska meat processing plants have temporarily closed their doors amid concerns over the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials with Cargill in Schuyler and the Tyson Foods plant in Madison announced Monday their plants would shut down temporarily for a deep cleaning.

Tyson said it will await the results of workers who had been tested for COVID-19 this past weekend before deciding when it will reopen.

Cargill company officials said they hope to resume operations the week of May 18.

The closures follow that last week of Tyson's beef processing plant in Dakota City — its largest in the U.S. — that sidelined some 4,300 workers. The plant had been scheduled to restart production Tuesday, but Tyson postponed the reopening to await results of COVID-19 tests for its workers.

The plant closures will affect more than 3,000 workers and will likely slow the ability of producers to get hogs and cattle to slaughter, officials said.

Cargill’s Schuyler protein facility began the process to idle on Monday. The company said in a statement, employees will be paid for 36 hours per week as outlined in their collective agreement.

“This was a difficult decision for our team as we operate an essential service, but our values are guiding our actions. Our focus now is continuing to keep our employees safe and getting our facility back to normal operations as soon as we can,” said Jon Nash, Cargill Protein–North America lead.

“To prevent food waste, we will process nearly 8 million meals-worth of protein currently in our facility as quickly as possible. We greatly appreciate our employees who are working to complete this effort," he said.

Cargill said it is encouraging employees to be tested, promoting the importance of social distancing and asking anyone who has been sick or been around anyone with COVID-19 to stay home. While operational, Cargill offered up to 80 hours of additional paid leave related to the coronavirus.

The Madison Tyson Foods plant’s closure comes after it had been announced the facility would work at reduced capacity on Friday and Saturday while testing its workforce for the coronavirus.

