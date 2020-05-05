Schuyler, Madison meatpacking plants close amid COVID-19 pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Two Nebraska meat processing plants have temporarily closed their doors amid concerns over the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials with Cargill in Schuyler and the Tyson Foods plant in Madison announced Monday their plants would shut down temporarily for a deep cleaning.

Tyson said it will await the results of workers who had been tested for COVID-19 this past weekend before deciding when it will reopen.

Cargill company officials said they hope to resume operations the week of May 18.

The closures follow that last week of Tyson's beef processing plant in Dakota City — its largest in the U.S. — that sidelined some 4,300 workers. The plant had been scheduled to restart production Tuesday, but Tyson postponed the reopening to await results of COVID-19 tests for its workers.

The plant closures will affect more than 3,000 workers and will likely slow the ability of producers to get hogs and cattle to slaughter, officials said.

Cargill’s Schuyler protein facility began the process to idle on Monday. The company said in a statement, employees will be paid for 36 hours per week as outlined in their collective agreement.