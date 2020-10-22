School district pays $650,000 to settle lawsuit alleging it didn't protect student from sexual assault

Ansley Public Schools paid $650,000 to settle a federal lawsuit filed by a mother who alleged her 15-year-old daughter was raped during a basketball game by another student with a documented history of threatening to rape students and a pregnant teacher.

The girl, who receives special education services for an intellectual and unspecified secondary disability, was attending a boys basketball game in 2017 when she was raped in an unoccupied bathroom by a 14-year-old student, according to the lawsuit.

The boy allegedly threatened to kill the girl if she told anyone about the assault, but she told an adult anyway, and police investigated. The boy was adjudicated through juvenile court and removed from the school, the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit names the girl’s mother, but not the victim or the boy, both of whom were juveniles. The lawsuit was filed against the school district, which is about 11 miles east of Broken Bow, former superintendent Dave Mroczek, former Principal Lance Bristol and the board of education.