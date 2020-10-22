 Skip to main content
School district in Sandhills pays $650,000 to settle lawsuit alleging it didn't protect student from sexual assault
School district in Sandhills pays $650,000 to settle lawsuit alleging it didn't protect student from sexual assault

Ansley Public Schools paid $650,000 to settle a federal lawsuit filed by a mother who alleged her 15-year-old daughter was raped during a basketball game by another student with a documented history of threatening to rape students and a pregnant teacher.

The girl, who receives special education services for an intellectual and unspecified secondary disability, was attending a boys basketball game in 2017 when she was raped in an unoccupied bathroom by a 14-year-old student, according to the lawsuit.

The boy allegedly threatened to kill the girl if she told anyone about the assault, but she told an adult anyway, and police investigated. The boy was adjudicated through juvenile court and removed from the school, the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit names the girl’s mother, but not the victim or the boy, both of whom were juveniles. The lawsuit was filed against the school district, which is in the Sandhills about 11 miles east of Broken Bow, former superintendent Dave Mroczek, former Principal Lance Bristol and the board of education.

According to the lawsuit, the boy had a history of violent and aggressive behavior and during school hours the district required him to have constant supervision, including clearing the bathrooms before he was permitted to use them. But school officials didn’t have a plan in place for school events, the suit says.

Less than a year before the attack, the boy threatened to rape another female student on school grounds and to rape a pregnant teacher, the suit alleges, threats reported to school officials named in the lawsuit. Students also told school officials the boy talked about his history of violence and fantasies of kidnapping, imprisoning and making pornographic videos of his rape of classmates.

School officials took no disciplinary action against the student for the threats, the lawsuit contends.

Filed in 2019 in U.S. District Court, the suit alleged the district was negligent and violated the girl’s civil rights and Title IX protections by not investigating complaints against the student who attacked her or disciplining him, nor did the district have certain policies in place or enforce those they did to protect her.

The girl has had to seek psychological care, suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and ongoing nightmares, depression, debilitating fear, despair and anxiety in addition to physical injuries from the assault, the suit says.

It sought attorneys fees and an unspecified amount of damages and was dismissed last week as part of a settlement that included the payment made through the district’s insurance’s risk liability pool.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSreist

