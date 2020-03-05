SCC-Beatrice offers 'scratch kitchen' experience for public and students

Students and visitors alike have a new eating option at Southeast Community College in Beatrice.

Storm Center, the SCC Dining Hall, opened in August. The facility is open to students and the general public for three meals a day during the week and brunch on the weekends.

“We saw a need to offer meals on campus for students beyond the snack bar that we had previously,” said Toni Landenburger, assistant campus director and dean of students.

Storm Center operates with approximately 25 part-time and full-time staff. Some of the staff are students, including international students.

Breakfast is available from 7:30-9 a.m, lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and dinner is offered from 6-7:30 p.m. during the week. Brunch is the only meal served on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Drinks and a dessert bar are also included in every meal, along with an all-you-can-eat option. Special meals, including steak night, are advertised in advance.