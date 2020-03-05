SCC-Beatrice offers 'scratch kitchen' experience for public and students

Students and visitors alike have a new eating option at Southeast Community College in Beatrice.
Storm Center, the SCC Dining Hall, opened in August. The facility is open to students and the general public for three meals a day during the week and brunch on the weekends.
“We saw a need to offer meals on campus for students beyond the snack bar that we had previously,” said Toni Landenburger, assistant campus director and dean of students.
Storm Center operates with approximately 25 part-time and full-time staff. Some of the staff are students, including international students.
Breakfast is available from 7:30-9 a.m, lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and dinner is offered from 6-7:30 p.m. during the week. Brunch is the only meal served on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Drinks and a dessert bar are also included in every meal, along with an all-you-can-eat option. Special meals, including steak night, are advertised in advance.
“We have a 'scratch kitchen,' which means we make the majority of the food from scratch. All of the baking is done from scratch,” said Lee George, the food service director. “There are some frozen foods, but very little. I’ve had good feedback from the students about the quality of the food and feel like we go above and beyond in serving all of our customers.
“We are open to the public and would welcome groups in the conference room, too. We hope to be an option for the community when they are choosing where they will eat when they go out."
Catering is also available for on-campus and off-campus events with a full menu of options for breakfast, lunch, dinner or breaks. Themed buffets and box lunches are among the choices.
“During the summer, since college is not in session, we would like to do more off-campus catering. Events such as weddings, graduation parties and family reunions," George said. "We can also rent the dining room through the college for big functions, if approved."