A dog on a private search team helped find the body of a 52-year-old woman Sunday after a two-day air and ground search for the Cedar Bluffs woman, Saunders County Sheriff Kevin Stukenholtz said.
Foul play is not suspected in Tammy Sukstorf's death, which is being investigated as a suicide, the sheriff said.
She was reported missing Saturday morning after she hadn't been seen since the night before, he said.
The sheriff's office, Cedar Bluffs Fire Department, the Nebraska State Patrol's helicopter and private pilots with the Civil Air Patrol searched the county for Sukstorf.
Her vehicle and some of her belongings were found on a farmstead a few miles from her home, the sheriff said.
Sunday evening, a search dog with canine search team led searchers to a creek bed near county roads 19 and S, about a half-mile from the farmstead, he said.