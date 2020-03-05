You are the owner of this article.
Sarpy County neighborhoods evacuated following large brush fire
Sarpy County neighborhoods evacuated following large brush fire

Brush fire

A brush fire in Sarpy County led to the evacuation of two neighborhoods near the Platte River southwest of Springfield.

 Louisville Fire Department

Two neighborhoods along the Platte River were evacuated Thursday afternoon as firefighters battled a brush fire.

Shortly after noon Thursday, crews responded to a brush fire near 168th Street and Buffalo Road southwest of Springfield. High winds and dry conditions fueled the blaze, leading authorities to evacuate the Meadow Ridge and Meadow Oaks neighborhoods.

The Nebraska State Patrol and several fire departments in Sarpy and Cass counties responded to the fire. At its peak, the smoke was intense enough to register on National Weather Service radar.

Buffalo Road reopened at about 2:45 p.m., according to the county's 911 Twitter account.

This is a developing story. Please check JournalStar.com for updates.

Tags

Assistant city editor

John Schreier, an Omaha native and sixth-generation Nebraskan, is an assistant city editor and had worked at the Journal Star since 2017.

