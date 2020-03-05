Sarpy County neighborhoods evacuated following large brush fire

Two neighborhoods along the Platte River were evacuated Thursday afternoon as firefighters battled a brush fire.

Shortly after noon Thursday, crews responded to a brush fire near 168th Street and Buffalo Road southwest of Springfield. High winds and dry conditions fueled the blaze, leading authorities to evacuate the Meadow Ridge and Meadow Oaks neighborhoods.

The Nebraska State Patrol and several fire departments in Sarpy and Cass counties responded to the fire. At its peak, the smoke was intense enough to register on National Weather Service radar.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Buffalo Road reopened at about 2:45 p.m., according to the county's 911 Twitter account.

This is a developing story. Please check JournalStar.com for updates.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 2 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.