Sarpy County neighborhoods evacuated following large brush fire

Two neighborhoods along the Platte River were evacuated Thursday afternoon as firefighters battled a brush fire.
Shortly after noon Thursday, crews responded to a brush fire near 168th Street and Buffalo Road southwest of Springfield. High winds and dry conditions fueled the blaze, leading authorities to evacuate the Meadow Ridge and Meadow Oaks neighborhoods.
INFORMATION at 13:39 Meadow Ridge and Meadow Oaks neighborhoods in area of 168th & Buffalo Road are still being evacuated due to large brush fire in the area— Sarpy County 911 (@SarpyCounty911) March 5, 2020
The Nebraska State Patrol and several fire departments in Sarpy and Cass counties responded to the fire. At its peak, the smoke was intense enough to register on National Weather Service radar.
A couple of grass/brush fires are showing up on our GOES-16 satellite data this last hour (the bright blues and pinks on the graphic). The Meadow Oaks area in Sarpy county is being affected. Some roads are being impacted by the smoke. pic.twitter.com/TMB36OIJxx— NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) March 5, 2020
Buffalo Road reopened at about 2:45 p.m., according to the county's 911 Twitter account.
This is a developing story. Please check JournalStar.com for updates.