Sandhillers' worry: 'What are the hills going to look like when they get done?'

She and Mic never had the opportunity or the funds to have their own ranch. Ground costs a lot of money.

Instead they love this ranch, their home for 31 years. John and Grant Dean of Iowa own it -- but the Coffmans treat it like it's theirs.

The owners have signed an easement with NPPD, and so the R-line will come 3½ miles through the heart of the 7J.

Mel Coffman was born in the Sandhills, raised there. So was Mic. And they raised three kids and buried one of them, their son Seth, in these hills.

He was killed in a car wreck a week after he graduated from high school. The day before he died, the mother and son had been together, riding the whole day on horseback, moving cattle.

“So the Sandhills are just so precious to me. I feel that as ranchers, our job is to protect and take care of our environment for our livelihood. If we don’t take care of our land, we’re out of business,” she said.

She has so many concerns about the big sandy hills the line will traverse. Heavy equipment would lumber through grazing land, making fractures that would take a long time to heal.

And if they put screws in the ground to anchor the towers, as NPPD has told her, she worries about the aquifer.