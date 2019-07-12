If you go

What: Apollo 11 moon landing 50th anniversary celebration. At 9 a.m. retired astronaut Clayton Anderson will talk about the future of space flight. At 10 a.m. the museum’s newest exhibit, "Space: Humanity’s Longest Journey," will open.

When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 20

Where: Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum, 28210 W. Park Highway, Ashland

Admission: Adults $12, military/seniors $11, kids 4-12 $6, and kids 3 and under are free.