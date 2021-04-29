 Skip to main content
SAC Museum to offer free admission, special programs Saturday
SAC Museum to offer free admission, special programs Saturday

The Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum in Ashland, Nebraska preserves the history and legacy of the Strategic Air Command, the Cold War and aerospace with its unique collection of educational artifacts and exhibits.

#SACMuseum #StrategicAirCommand #Aerospace

Visitors will be able to take advantage of free admission to the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum near Ashland on Saturday.

The museum is offering free admission and special programming for May Day and will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Programming Saturday will include a new engineering exhibit with 28 interactive stations, open aircraft tours and special showings of the "History of Strategic Air Command" in the museum's theater, according to a news release. Saturday will also include an engineering and technology job fair.

“We are excited to offer this free day and give guests the opportunity to see everything the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum has to offer,” the museum's John Lefler Jr. said. “Our collection is growing and expanding, our education team is offering more exciting STEM programs and we are actively planning many events for the remainder of 2021."

