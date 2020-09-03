 Skip to main content
Rural Nebraskans remain optimistic about the present, future
US China Trade

A farmer plants soybeans in a field in Springfield in May 2019.

 Nati Harnik, Associated Press file photo

Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, low commodity prices and the ongoing impact of last year's flooding, most rural Nebraskans have a positive outlook on their current situations and futures.

The 2020 Nebraska Rural Poll, which is administered by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Department of Agricultural Economics, found that 53% of rural residents think they are better off now than they were five years ago. Additionally, 50% of respondents said they believe they will be better off in 10 years.

Optimism has only decreased slightly since 2019, when 56% of respondents said they were better off now than they were five years ago and 52% of respondents said they believe they will be better off in 10 years.

Additionally, most rural Nebraskans have faith in the power of their communities. In the poll, 63% of respondents said they strongly disagree or disagree that their community is powerless to control its own future.

The survey was mailed to 7,000 rural Nebraska households just after many schools and offices shut down because of the pandemic, according to a news release. The annual poll is the largest survey of rural Nebraskans' opinions on quality of life and policy issues.

Reach the writer at lstephens@journalstar.com or 402-473-7241.

Husker News