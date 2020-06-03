Rumors of 'antifa' descending on Nebraska towns unfounded, police say

The message was later shared on social media, where it caused panic among some in Beatrice before Lang attempted to tamp down the anxiety with a post of his own.

"There is no concrete evidence or organized plans that we are aware of for protesters to be in Beatrice," he wrote.

The Chamber later removed the post and said it had "sparked some reactions that we had not intended."

Lincoln hasn't been immune to innuendo that antifa groups have organized to cause destruction amid the ongoing Black Lives Matter rallies and marches that have been held in response to the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers.

A Craigslist post that later jumped to Facebook, where it was shared among right-wing groups, offered to pay up to 1,000 people $25 per hour to "cause as much chaos and destruction as possible" in downtown Lincoln.

"This will take place every night through the BLM protest on June 13," the post states. "You will be paid nightly, and can come and go as you please. We want chaos to help further our agenda."

Officer Erin Spilker said Lincoln Police are aware of the online rumor and are investigating its authenticity — but have found no indication that it's real.