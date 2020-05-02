You are the owner of this article.
Road work planned on US 6 near Milford
Work is set to begin Monday on U.S. 6 north of Milford.

The $2 million project includes concrete and bridge repairs, asphalt surfacing and shoulder construction. Traffic will be reduced to one lane with flaggers and a pilot car managing traffic flow.

Traffic at two bridge construction sites will be managed using traffic signals.

Work is expected to continue into the fall.

