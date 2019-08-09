A bar and grill in north Beatrice closed this week after a few months under new ownership.
Risky’s Sports Bar and Grill announced on its Facebook page Friday that the restaurant would no longer be open.
The post, from owners Meghann and Brian Lawrence, commended the staff and landlords at the Indian Creek Mall, where the restaurant was located. Calls to Risky’s for comments were unanswered.
The couple spoke to the Daily Sun in June about their purchase of the business at 2317 N. Sixth St. earlier this year and plans to revamp the restaurant with new equipment and menu items.
Risky’s is the second restaurant in north Beatrice to close in the last two weeks, after El Canelo ended operations in Northridge Village last week.