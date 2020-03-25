You are the owner of this article.
Ricketts will do coronavirus TV and radio town hall Thursday
Ricketts will do coronavirus TV and radio town hall Thursday

Virus Outbreak Nebraska

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks during a news conference in Lincoln on March 23 where he provided updates on Nebraska's response to the coronavirus outbreak. 

 Nati Harnik, Associated Press

Gov. Pete Ricketts will answer questions about the coronavirus and the state's response during an NET News town hall Thursday evening.

The one-hour event will begin at 7 p.m.

The town hall will be carried on television and radio by NET and streamed on the NET website, the NET Nebraska app and on Facebook. Viewers and listeners may ask questions during the program by calling 800-676-5446 or 402-472-1212.   

Joining the governor will be Dr. Gary Anthone, chief medical officer for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, and Matt Blomstedt, state education commissioner. 

Questions also may be emailed both before and during the broadcast to news@netNebraska.org or submitted to the Facebook pages for NET Nebraska, NET News or NET Radio, or submitted via Twitter or Instagram using the #COVID19Nebraska.

