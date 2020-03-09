Ricketts says state alert to potential flooding a year after disaster

As Nebraska approaches the one-year anniversary of the record flooding that ravaged the state last March, Gov. Pete Ricketts said Monday that the state remains alert to the potential for flooding in the Missouri River Basin again this spring.

"We've been lucky with the warm weather," the governor said, "but river levels are still very high."

Ricketts said he and the governors of Iowa, Kansas and Missouri will remain actively engaged with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in discussions about "how the river is being managed" in the wake of last year's devastating flooding in the basin.

"It's a long-term engagement," the governor said. "And a long-term process."

Ricketts said the four governors are also reaching out now to upstream governors in North Dakota, South Dakota and Montana.

Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, adjutant general of the Nebraska National Guard, said "we continue to be ready" if and when Guard personnel are needed as they were a year ago when 461 soldiers were actively engaged in flood-related duties and the Guard rescued 112 people, including 66 who were hoisted to safety by helicopters.

"We're always ready, always there," Bohac said, and "we're better today than we were last month" because of continual training.