Ricketts says state alert to potential flooding a year after disaster

As Nebraska approaches the one-year anniversary of the record flooding that ravaged the state last March, Gov. Pete Ricketts said Monday that the state remains alert to the potential for flooding in the Missouri River Basin again this spring.
"We've been lucky with the warm weather," the governor said, "but river levels are still very high."
Ricketts said he and the governors of Iowa, Kansas and Missouri will remain actively engaged with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in discussions about "how the river is being managed" in the wake of last year's devastating flooding in the basin.
"It's a long-term engagement," the governor said. "And a long-term process."
Ricketts said the four governors are also reaching out now to upstream governors in North Dakota, South Dakota and Montana.
Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, adjutant general of the Nebraska National Guard, said "we continue to be ready" if and when Guard personnel are needed as they were a year ago when 461 soldiers were actively engaged in flood-related duties and the Guard rescued 112 people, including 66 who were hoisted to safety by helicopters.
"We're always ready, always there," Bohac said, and "we're better today than we were last month" because of continual training.
The look ahead came during a state Capitol briefing on the progress that has been made in terms of recovery from last year's flood disaster that caused more than a billion dollars of damage in the state.
A year ago, snow and rainfall combined with melting chunks of ice to create a flooding disaster that caused damage in 84 of Nebraska's 93 counties, tearing apart bridges and highways and dams, flooding farm fields and destroying hundreds of homes.
Some damaged levees still remain unrepaired.
The flooding closed 3,300 miles of state highways and wiped out 27 bridges, all of which have been repaired or replaced, although two are temporary structures.
Ricketts once again described the response of Nebraskans to the disaster as "our finest hour," pointing to "the resiliency, grit and generosity" of the people of the state that was quickly on display.
The governor said he has proposed a legislative appropriation of $50 million to help pay for repair of state infrastructure and $9.2 million in funding for counties.
The Legislature's Appropriations Committee has recommended $46 million in state funding allocated to the governor's emergency program to pay for repair of 2019 flood damage and $9.2 million to help counties with their share of flood repair costs.
"The impact on housing is one of the most pressing issues," Bryan Tuma of the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency said.
Five hundred payments are in progress or completed on public assistance projects totaling more than $11 million, he said.
Kyle Schneweis, director of the Nebraska Department of Transportation, said the 2019 flooding did $121 million of damage to the state highway system and $165 million in total highway damage.
Ninety-nine percent of the 3,300 miles of highway that were closed by flooding and flood damage were open again within 30 days, he said.
Monday's briefing featured reports from a number of state agency directors and was attended by Nebraska's first lady, Susanne Shore.
Flooding in 1914
1943 Missouri River Flood
Flood Streets
Flood Water in Kenesaw
Platte River Flood
Platte River Flood
Republican River Flood
Salt Creek Flood
Missouri River Flood
Platte River Flood
Missouri River Flood
Cedar River Flood
Republican River Flood
Big Blue River Flood
Platte River Flood
Homer Flood
I-80 over Platte River
Missouri River Flood
Platte River Flood
Twisted Metal
Republican River Flood
Floodwaters surround Stuhr Museum
Flooding on 84th Street
Flooding Nebraska City
Flooding near Eppley Airfield
DeWitt flooding
Flooding
