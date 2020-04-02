Ricketts says shelter-at-home not needed in Nebraska

Gov. Pete Ricketts said Thursday he remains confident that his statewide order to limit gatherings to 10 people is sufficient to help shield Nebraskans from the spread of the coronavirus without moving to a shelter-at-home directive.
His anti-virus strategy was formulated in discussions with health care experts at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, the governor noted.
"This is a regional approach," he said, and it has been further tailored to meet conditions in different parts of the state.
The 10-person rule is designed to "slow the spread of the virus," Ricketts said. "Physical distancing is working. Shelter-in-place is not needed."
The state reported its sixth COVID-19 death on Thursday.
The woman, a resident of a Gage County assisted-living center, was in her 90s and had multiple underlying health conditions, according to a news release from Public Health Solutions, the district that includes Gage, Thayer, Jefferson, Saline and Fillmore counties.
The patient was hospitalized when she died on Tuesday; a day later, lab results confirmed the presence of the virus.
Public Health Solutions has begun an investigation to determine how the woman initially became exposed to the virus. No outside visitors had been permitted at the assisted-living facility since March 9.
Thursday evening the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said a staff member at the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center (YRTC) in Kearney had tested positive. The person contacted the facility to make them aware of his symptoms and has not returned to work, the department said.
Statewide, the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus grew to 255, as of 6 p.m. Thursday.
Ricketts was repeatedly questioned about his decision not to move to a shelter-in-place order during his daily coronavirus news briefing.
His 10-person rule was adopted relatively early, the governor said, ahead of action by many other states.
"Staying at home is a really good idea," he said, "but it's not part of our plan."
Shelter-at-home directives are in effect in 38 states and Washington, D.C., and they impact an estimated 90% of Americans now.
Nebraska is not as densely populated as most of those states, Ricketts noted, and has no direct travel connections with China or Europe, as some of them do.
"Our plan is the right plan for us in Nebraska," the governor said.
The 10-person rule is working, he said, adding that "if you want to see football, make sure you're practicing good social discipline."
On other matters, Ricketts said Nebraska has received personal protective equipment like gowns and masks from the federal government — about half of the state's strategic national stockpile allocation — but the state is pursuing reagents that are needed for coronavirus diagnostic tests on its own.
The state may have received some test kits, but not machines, he said.
"There is no timeline when we receive those machines," the governor said.
Testing is increasing, Ricketts said, with 696 results counted on Wednesday, which represents more than a 50% jump.
On Thursday evening, Dr. Gary Anthone, the state's chief medical officer, said with more tests available, officials were expanding the parameters for who qualifies for a COVID-19 test.
In addition to hospitalized patients with symptoms of the coronavirus, those prioritized groups include health care workers and first responders, residents and staff at nursing homes, group homes, homeless shelters and child care facilities and anyone over age 65.
The state has signed an agreement with the University of Nebraska to make 2,100 dormitory beds available for people who need to be quarantined on its campuses in Lincoln, Omaha and Kearney if needed, the governor said.
"People who need to isolate," he said. "People who are convalescent."
"That will free up hospital space," Ricketts said.
Susanne Shore, Nebraska's first lady, announced establishment of a relief fund to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus on Nebraskans in collaboration with communities.
Assistance would include help with rent, mortgage and utility payments, support for food pantries, and assistance in securing school supplies and computers for low-income students.
Across the state, Ricketts said, "people are dealing with things they never anticipated (and) health officials are working very, very hard."
Once again, the governor told Nebraskans to brace for a rough ride through April.
"It's going to be a tough month, but we'll get through it together," he said.
