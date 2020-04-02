Ricketts says shelter-at-home not needed in Nebraska

Thursday evening the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said a staff member at the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center (YRTC) in Kearney had tested positive. The person contacted the facility to make them aware of his symptoms and has not returned to work, the department said.

Statewide, the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus grew to 255, as of 6 p.m. Thursday.

Ricketts was repeatedly questioned about his decision not to move to a shelter-in-place order during his daily coronavirus news briefing.

His 10-person rule was adopted relatively early, the governor said, ahead of action by many other states.

"Staying at home is a really good idea," he said, "but it's not part of our plan."

Shelter-at-home directives are in effect in 38 states and Washington, D.C., and they impact an estimated 90% of Americans now.

Nebraska is not as densely populated as most of those states, Ricketts noted, and has no direct travel connections with China or Europe, as some of them do.

"Our plan is the right plan for us in Nebraska," the governor said.